While Meryl Streep is nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars, there's another member of her family who received a special shoutout. On Twitter, The Post star's daughter gave a special shoutout to her dad. As Louisa Gummer tweeted, Streep's husband received an honorary "Oscar" from their daughters. Why? For standing by Streep's side throughout 40 years of ceremonies. That is a lot of Academy Award ceremonies.

Alongside side-by-side photos of her famous parents on red carpets decades apart, Louisa tweeted,

"Fun fact: we once made my dad a fake Oscar for acting comfortable at these things for 40 years straight"

Streep was first nominated for 1978's The Deer Hunter, according to a comprehensive list on The Hollywood Reporter's website. And over the years, she's raked in 21 Oscar nominations in total — impressively making her the most nominated actor of all time. However, despite the slew of noms, Streep has only won three times. Sure, that shouldn't necessarily have an "only" in front of it, as any win is impressive, but only taking home three out of 21 nominations isn't exactly the odds fans might expect.

Yet even if she doesn't take home a trophy at each Academy Award ceremony, there's one thing she can count on: Streep's husband Don Gummer being by her side, as the couple's daughter hilariously pointed out. You can see the two posing alongside each other at the 90th ceremony in the bottom right side of the photo below.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In total, Streep and Gummer have four children together: Henry Wolfe, Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer, and Louisa (the one who posted the aforementioned tweet). While it's unclear whose idea it was to give their dad a faux Oscar, it's a hilarious and genius idea nevertheless.

Seriously, look back at some of these snapshots of the two at the Oscars over the years.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And here they are, celebrating a win:

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If that's not enough to make fans smile, just look at her resting her head on his shoulders.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sometimes fans watching at home complain about the ceremony seemingly dragging it on, but for actual celebrity attendees, the experience goes on even longer. Not only do they sit through what you see on your TV, but there's the entire red carpet and afterparties to get through. While it must be exciting, that also sounds exhausting. So you can easily understand why Louisa jokingly applauded her dad's ability to "act comfortable at these things."

Twitter totally agreed in celebrating Gummer. One person even dubbed him their "favorite part" of award ceremonies — which sure does say a lot.

Others expressed love for the entire family in general, and it's easy to see why.

It remains to be seen whether Streep will take home the Oscar for Best Actress for The Post. But in fans' eyes, she's already a winner for recreating one of the greatest memes of all time. Just as she shouted into the air at the 2015 SAG Awards, Streep threw her hands to her mouth at this year's Oscars to let out a howl. And the internet is living for it.

More to come...