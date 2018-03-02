The Black Panther press tour has provided an embarrassment of riches in terms of learning all about the incredible cast. Director Ryan Coogler and his amazing and almost suspiciously beautiful Wakandans have been on an exhaustive press tour to promote the movie, which just means the world has gotten to see Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o flirt shamelessly with each other. And it's a beautiful thing to witness. Of course, that means fans have been wondering if the two actors are together or if they just seem flirty but really just have a great friendship and love giggling at each other. Jordan added fuel to the fire on Friday when he wished Nyong'o a happy birthday in a loving, and therefore hella suspicious Instagram post. Jordan's birthday message to Nyong'o got fans hyped up again about their yes-no-maybe-so relationship.

Nyong'o turned 35 on Thursday and got loving social media posts from Chadwick Boseman, and an on-stage shoutout (and cake!) at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards luncheon from her friend and co-star Danai Gurira. Some distressed fans noticed that Jordan hadn't posted anything for his queen yet. But listen, he's a busy man in high demand right now. And Jordan made up for it on Friday with an Instagram message for Nyong'o that was so loving it might be embarrassing if everyone on Earth didn't want them to be together.

Jordan posted a picture of himself and Nyong'o from their visit to South Korea, smiling all sweetly at each other, with the caption:

She looks elegant right?! Graceful! Timeless! No this is the look of a killer getting ready to give me push ups in knee deep popcorn !!!😂@lupitanyongo I’ve had the pleasure of knowing what a beautiful soul you have & witness you shine your light on the world through your work your passion your joy & in everything you do. Those of us who are lucky enough to know you personally are definitely changed for the better! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!

Now, that certainly seems like a declaration of love, and fans did not miss it.

The people need it!

Both Jordan and Nyong'o keep their cards close to the vest when it comes to their love lives. According to BET, Jordan said at the Los Angeles premiere of Black Panther: "Technically, I'm single. Dating, but, you know, technically single." As for Nyong'o, she's made it clear that her relationship status is not for the public to know. In the January issue of Vogue, her fourth Vogue cover, Nyong'o said: "There have been rumors and rumors and rumors about my love life...That's the one area that I really like to hold close to my heart."

So, if they are just friends, that makes them the two flirtiest friends to ever walk the Earth. The entire Black Panther cast is super close, but there's something about her and Jordan that is above and beyond. And people are HERE for it. In fact, it seems all but certain to some fans:

If you haven't been obsessively following the Black Panther press tour (what's with you?), then you might not know what Jordan means in his birthday message about popcorn pushups. Apparently, Jordan lost a bet to Nyong'o, so he has to do on-call push-ups at her behest. She's called for them in the most public of places, like at a press event where she made him drop on stage in front of the whole audience. There was also one at the Calvin Klein show, where Jordan had to get down on the floor covered in popcorn, in one of his many magnificent sweaters. He always acts like he doesn't like it, calling her 'cold-blooded,' but you know he loves it.

And people love watching it, obviously. Maybe Nyong'o is just doing it for the people and she and Jordan really are just friends... maybe.

It does need to be said that everyone in a photo with Lupita Nyong'o seems madly in love with her, which is reasonable, as she is one of the most beautiful people on Earth inside and out.

But there's something about her flirtation with Jordan that just seems different. But see for yourself. There are so many amazing Black Panther interviews and photos available to dissect every adorable touch between them. The people want this love to be real!