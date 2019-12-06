Spoilers ahead for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3. Though Midge finds great success while on the road with Shy Baldwin and even becomes his closest confidant, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 ultimately ends with sudden heartbreak: at a show in Harlem, Midge makes too many jokes that hint at Shy's sexuality, and as a result, he cancels his contract with her and boots her from the tour. Given the way Midge tends to glide through life, it's possible she'll find a way to resolve things and tour with Shy again — but honestly, after all that, does she even deserve to?

