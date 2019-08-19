Mike's Thoughts On 'The Bachelor' Prove That He's Up For The Challenge

There's been a lot of chatter in recent weeks about who the next Bachelor should be, but an overwhelming number of fans have been rooting hard for one former Bachelorette contestant, in particular. Mike's thoughts on The Bachelor prove that he's definitely up for the challenge, according to an interview the 31-year-old BiP star recently did with Entertainment Weekly, and honestly, wouldn't that be like, *such* a perfect scenario? Current reality love show results pending, of course.

OK, so, all of Bachelor Nation should be pretty familiar with Mike Johnson at this point. He became a fan-favorite during Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, and even attracted the attention of Demi Lovato. Yes, *the* Demi Lovato. You read that correctly.

While he didn't end up winning Hannah's heart (and it's unclear whether or not he and Lovato have connected in real life), he did recently decided to give love, reality TV-style, another go on Bachelor in Paradise. He hasn't really made any meaningful connections just yet, though, which might make some fans hopeful that he'll end up being the next Bachelor. After all, people have been campaigning for him to be the show's next figurehead ever since he left The Bachelorette.

Mike recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly to talk about his time on BiP so far, and naturally, the conversation eventually turned to the possibility of #MikeForBachelor. When asked if he'd want the position, the star replied, "It really does put a smile on my face ... It’s amazing that people even consider me to be the Bachelor. That’s really all I know about it. I’m just grateful and I think that I would be a good Bachelor," he admitted to the outlet.

Mike then went on to explain why, exactly, he thinks he's the right man for the job. "Just because my mom has taught me good things in life," he told EW. "[To] truly listen and pay attention and not just have an agenda of my own. I think those are some key points, and just communicate effectively."

As for what he's looking for in a potential partner — whether that be on BiP or as the next Bachelor — Mike revealed to EW, "The same old things everybody else does ... Someone that can teach me some things, someone that could help me grow as a person, and of course continue to be goofy and have fun. And someone that’s ambitious."

He also told the outlet that he's not super concerned about the added public scrutiny that would come with heading up the next season of The Bachelor. "I’ve considered that and I’m ready for it," Mike said. "I mean, I don’t want to be scrutinized, but it’ll happen. I know." Fair enough. Hey, as long as he knows what he's getting himself into, right?

For now, fans will just have to wait and see how things pan out for Mike on BiP. If he ends up finding love there, well, that's great. If he doesn't, though, people will definitely be pumped to see if third time's a charm on the next season of The Bachelor.