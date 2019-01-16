Near all religions or tribes have sacred, special ceremonies that mark a child’s journey into the adult world. It’s only after this ritual that a girl or boy can fully be recognized as grown. Jewish families celebrate Bar and Bat Mitzvahs; Catholics have confirmations; and if you’re a child growing up in the Real Housewives franchise, well, you get your own musical single or modeling gig. If you’re lucky, you get an album and a Victoria's Secret show. This year, Milania Giudice from RHONJ recorded an album and has now earned her place in pop culture history. It's her time.

Real Housewives fans have watched Milania grow up, and now, as a teen, she’s not the precocious little girl who once told her father to “gimme pizza, you old troll.” (Classic Milania.) Today, she loves to get her nails shaped into talons and painted in bold hues, and she hasn’t lost that edge. As Teresa explained on Real Housewives Of New Jersey, Milania is hurting because her father is in jail, and Teresa thinks she should channel those feelings into music. It’s healthier than sitting and stewing.

We saw a bit of that on Real Housewives, with Milania rapping over a song about wanting to grow up so she could do whatever she wants. Well, she took that song, according to Page Six, and turned it into a whole dang album of songs.

Page Six reports that Bravo cameras were rolling as Milania celebrated her musical venture with friends, family, and her idol, fellow New Jersey native and wrapper Fetty Wap. Since Bravo was there during the May 2018 party, it seems like there’s a good chance we could see that whole thing roll out on Season 9 of RHONJ. In another interview with Page Six, Teresa Giudice told the newspaper that Milania’s aunt, Melissa, didn’t offer any tips for musical stardom to her niece. If you remember, Melissa released singles “On Display” and “I Just Wanna” early on her time on Real Housewives Of New Jersey, and her husband, Joe, built a recording studio in their house so Melissa could stay home with the kids and still sing her heart out.

There’s no word on exactly the album will be released, but Syracuse.com reports that Teresa and Milania were seen at the Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, New York, filming the video for “Can’t Wait To Grow Up,” Milania’s first single. The concept of the video, according to Syracuse.com, is that of Milania and her friends getting sucked into a Mall Madness-esque game and living their teen shopping dreams.

These are big days for Milania — she just got her braces off, and now, she’s living her musical dreams. None of the Housewives or their spawn have had any musical hits (save for Erika Jayne, who is actually a pop star in her own right), but hey — Milania has the charisma and mental toughness that’s necessary to be a star. If she puts in the work, well, stranger things have certainly happened. And it’s all sure to unfold on this season of Real Housewives Of New Jersey.