Given how inseparable this couple has become, it's no surprise Miley Cyrus celebrated her birthday with Cody Simpson while at home in Nashville, Tennessee. On Saturday, Miley and Simpson were spotted at a birthday brunch, where the singer was surrounded by friends and family, as well as plenty of festive balloons, according to People. On Nov. 10, Miley underwent a major vocal cord surgery, and has been at home with her parents and siblings while on vocal rest.

Throughout the recovery process, Simpson has been by the singer's side, including her birthday festivities. On Saturday, Simpson shared a video with Miley, with the two laughing smiling in a mirror. He wrote, "Happy birthday baby. Thanks for being you." Simpson also shared a selfie with Miley on his Instagram Story, writing, "B'day angel."

Miley shared several birthday moments on her own Instagram Story, including a picture of her blowing out birthday cake candles. In the picture, she is seated next to Simpson, as well as most of her family. The "Slide Away" singer's father and siblings also shared birthday wishes online, and on Saturday, Billy Ray Cyrus shared a throwback video with Miley on Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday @mileycyrus!!! Love you so much." Brandi Cyrus also shared throwback photos, writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY SISSY JO!!"

The singer's youngest sister, Noah Cyrus, also posted a video of herself dancing with Miley, captioning the video, "happy birthday sissy !!! love you SO MUCH."

Even though Miley's birthday party seemed to be a family affair, Simpson's presence makes sense, given how he has been by the singer's side through her recent medical emergencies. Miley and Simpson were first linked in October, after being spotted together on an outing in Los Angeles. Since dating rumors began, the longtime friends have shown PDA on Instagram, and on Nov. 1, Miley posted a photo of the couple in matching Halloween costumes, writing, "My Idol" with a heart emoji.

On Nov. 9, Simpson visited Miley after her second vocal cord surgery, keeping the star entertained while she was on complete vocal rest, according to People. On his Instagram Story, Simpson seemed to reference the procedure, sharing a selfie captioned simply, "success," as per People.

The "Don't Call Me Angel" singer's boyfriend has been supportive during her recent vocal issues, and back in October, Simpson visited Miley in the hospital following a tonsillitis procedure, according to E! News. While recovering, Miley shared a video of her boyfriend singing a special song written just for her, writing, "This sweeeeeet guy came to visit at the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he just wrote for me."

Recording for Miley's new album, She Is Miley Cyrus, may be postponed due to her surgery. For now, the star seems to be using the recovery period as an opportunity to get in quality time with friends and family.