Amid the global health crisis, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson delivered 120 tacos to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. With the large quantity of tacos in tow, Simpson and Cyrus visited Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center located in Los Angeles’ Tarzana neighborhood, per E! News, on Saturday, April 4. Simpson documented the ordeal on Instagram with a video and various photos. The tacos are situated in brown paper bags that each have personalized Sharpie-penned messages that read, “Thank you for your support and love. Stay strong!!!”

“Tacos for the incredible healthcare workers at our local hospital!” Simpson captioned his Instagram post on Saturday. “So grateful for these true legends of our time dedicating their lives to battling this pandemic. Show some love to yours in your community!” In one photo, Cyrus and Simpson stand outside of the hospital with their taco trolley cart while wearing face masks and surgical gloves. In another, eight healthcare workers from within the medical center hold up their taco care packages.

The taco delivery comes after Simpson shared a time-lapse video of Cyrus shaving his head on Instagram on April 3. Cyrus and Simpson, who began dating last October, are currently in quarantine together. A day prior to shaving his head, Simpson also appeared on Cyrus’ Instagram live series “Bright Minded” on April 2. The singer's new series connects virtually with celebrities and special guests amid quarantine to discuss how to “stay lit with love during dark times.”

In the episode that also featured discussions with actor Lili Reinhart, chef and environmental activist Max La Manna, and Package Free Shop CEO Lauren Singer, Simpson read Cyrus a poem that he wrote about her from his forthcoming book of poetry, Prince Neptune: Poetry and Prose.

Cyrus and Simpson aren’t the only celebrities who have given back to healthcare professionals during the global health crisis: Selena Gomez donated to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the Los Angeles hospital where she received her kidney transplant, and Shawn Mendes donated $175,000 to the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Canada. Additionally, Rihanna's foundation donated $5 million to various organizations like Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee, and Partners in Health, and Lady Gaga donated to America’s Food Fund, a new initiative from Feeding America and World Central Kitchen, to feed those impacted by the COVID-19.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.