Miley Cyrus' Jumpsuit At The 2018 Grammys Is Surprisingly Understated

I don't know about you, but I think the Grammys are the most thrilling of all the award shows. This is obviously due to all the amazing performances and musical tributes. But it has a lot to with spotting stars like Miley Cyrus on the red carpet, too. The Grammys are a night when performers can really do it up and go all out in the style department, and no one does that better than Cyrus herself.

Over the years, we've watched the singer transform musically from wholesome Disney star to the incredible artist she is today. And her style has evolved right along with her. The singer has worn everything from dresses, to gowns, to jumpsuits on the red carpet, to sequins, leather, and even bears on stage.

To take just the briefest of looks into her style evolution, take a peek at this Alexandre Vauthier look from the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. So chic, right? Compare it to this cute Prada outfit. And this jumpsuit from 2016. No matter what she wears, Cyrus never fails to impress. And this year's Grammys was no different.

When you're Miley Cyrus, you can kind of do what you want when it comes to fashion, so the fact she showed up in a simple "little black jumper" was kind of great. I was expecting something over-the-top, so the fact the singer wore something so understated was kind of a genius move.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The look still had that "Miley" twist we've all grown to love, since it featured an interesting neckline and ropes hanging down her arm. But it was still such a simple look for someone who's been known to shock her fans, fashion-wise.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But maybe that's what's so fun about Cyrus? And about the Grammys in general? Truly, anything goes. And if that means wearing something that's out of the norm, why not do it?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer did, however, add a touch of glittery glam to her feet, in the form of super sparkly, super high heels. Because of course she did. Even with an understated outfit such as this, we have to expect Cyrus to add just that little somethin' extra.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer also carried a white rose with her on the red carpet in order to stand in solidarity with the Time's Up movement, which is the Grammy's answer to the black gowns and Time's Up pins celebrities wore to the Golden Globes earlier this month.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even though it's a serious subject, the singer still had fun with her rose, and spent the evening prancing around, smelling it, and biting the stem for the cameras.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As if the little black jumper and white rose weren't enough, Cyrus also took to the stage with her long-time friend Elton John to perform "Tiny Dancer." The performance was, of course, wonderful. But what was even better was the magenta dress Cyrus wore. It was, in a word, elegant.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's not clear how the two stars met, but they've shown their support for each other over the years, and it was clear they had some major rapport on stage.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The gown, though, was seriously next level. And also something that was a bit of a departure for the star, who hasn't been in touch with her super glam roots in what's felt like a while.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The dress featured a gorgeous ballgown bottom, sheer sleeves, and a sweetheart neckline — all of which came together to create a look that had some major stage presence.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It just goes to show that Cyrus can truly pull off anything. And that is why we love her.