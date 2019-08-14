Finally, a positive development. It seems like there could still be hope for one of Hollywood's favorite couples after all. In the wake of a week filled with rumors, assumptions, and endless speculation, several sources recently told People that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth might not be divorcing. So, perhaps they just need some time apart before they're able to focus on working things out?

On Saturday, Aug. 10, a rep for Cyrus confirmed that she and Hemsworth were separating. The statement provided to People noted that "they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers," but that "they still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart."

Now, though, it seems as if their separation could end up being temporary. Well, maybe. That's what several sources have recently implied to People, at least. "They are having a break right now because they needed it. It was a bad situation with a lot of disagreements," one source "close to Cyrus" told the outlet. "They both agreed it’s better to spend time apart, but this doesn’t mean their relationship is completely over." OK, phew. Good to know. Not the part about them being in a "bad situation with a lot of disagreements," of course, but it sounds like there's hope for the future.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The source then added that the couple had "been in similar situations" before, in terms of their relationship, but eventually "found their way back together again." Hey, they've been together nearly a decade, so that's pretty understandable. It can't always be puppies and rainbows and perfection all the time. "They are great together when they are happy," the insider continued. "There is absolutely hope that they will get back together again." See? Hope! And not just regular, ol' hope — *absolute* hope. That's got to count for something.

Meanwhile, a source recently told E! News that while Cyrus and Hemsworth have had a "rough year," they're still in communication and the split is a reflection of where they're at right now. The person claimed, "They really grew apart. Miley and Liam have still been communicating and it wasn't a messy split but they have decided they are at different points in their lives currently."

Now, it's worth noting that neither Hemsworth nor Cyrus have confirmed anything that insiders have said, so it's probably best for you to take all of this with a hefty grain of salt. Still, if they were like, definitely on the road to divorce, it's safe to assume that the sources would be saying that instead, right?

Cyrus, for her part, hasn't addressed the split directly since it was confirmed by her rep last week. The only thing that Hemsworth has said about it came in the form of a recent Instagram post, wherein he seemingly refuted The Daily Mail Australia's claim that he'd given them a comment.

"Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," the star captioned a beach-side sunset photo. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false," he clarified.

Fans will just have to wait and see how this one pans out. In the meantime, though, hopefully Cyrus and Hemsworth's time apart will help them both figure out what they need to be happy.