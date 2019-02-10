It is a tale as old as time. Er, it is a tale as old as the movie version of the Nicholas Sparks book that gave us a meet-cute with a side of strawberry milkshake. (Same difference, right?) If photos of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth through the years teach one thing, it is that we should never underestimate the power of love. Or the power of time. Or the power of The Last Song.

Hemsworth and Cyrus met in 2009 while making The Last Song, and about ten years later, they tied the knot. The road leading them from the sparks (pun could not be more intended, thank you kindly) that flew on the set of The Last Song to their wedding day has not been without ebbs and flows. Cyrus and Hemsworth met, fell in love, went public with their relationship, and attended premieres and award shows together.

But then, they broke up. And then got back together. And then they got engaged. And then they broke up again. They saw other people. They reunited. They got re-engaged. And then, on Dec. 23, 2018, the couple got married in Franklin, Tenn. And on Sunday, Feb. 10, Cyrus will perform at the Grammys and we will probably see her with Hemsworth on the red carpet.

Wow, what a decade it has been for this lovely couple. And wow, has the last decade produced some lovely Cyrus and Hemsworth pictures. Let's get ready to rumble our way through some lovely nostalgia.

January 2019 mileycyrus on Instagram The G'Day USA Gala was Cyrus and Hemsworth's first event as a married couple.

December 2018 mileycyrus on Instagram And with that official marriage announcement, the "secret wedding" rumors that've followed this couple around for years realized there was no more work to be done here. The "secret wedding" rumors packed up their things and left for good (and probably set their sights on another unmarried celebrity couple who's just trying to mind their business and live their life).

August 2018 liamhemsworth on Instagram Just call the pop star the Barefoot Cyrus-tessa.

March 2018 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Oh, no big deal. They're just posing with Elton Freakin' John at Elton Freakin' John's Oscar party.

July 2017 liamhemsworth on Instagram Aw, these two.

February 2017 liamhemsworth on Instagram Gorgeous dogs, a mug of coffee, and a chill beach? Ugh, what a terrible way to spend Valentine's Day (said no one).

December 2016 Cyrus and Hemsworth broke up in 2013 and did not get back together until 2016, so uh, there is a bit of a gap in the photo timeline. Buckle up, because we're about to jump back a few years.

August 2013 Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cyrus went with Hemsworth to the premiere of his movie Paranoia in 2013. It was, as Us Weekly noted, their first joint red carpet appearance in over a year. Get ready to jump back another 14 months.

June 2012 Toby Canham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Just a few weeks before the pair went to the Australians in Film Awards together, Cyrus confirmed to People magazine that she and Hemsworth were engaged.

March 2012 Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Remember, folks: Cyrus isn't Team Gale. As Hemsworth told Glamour in 2012, the star of Hannah Montana is Team Katniss. Atta gal, Miley.

February 2012 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I still need that nail polish Cyrus wore to Vanity Fair's annual Oscar party.

January 2012 Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cyrus and Hemsworth were not up for any honors at the People's Choice Awards that year, but Hemsworth was one of the presenters.

December 2011 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A month before the PCAs, Cyrus and Hemsworth attended CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute together.

March 2010 Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Here they are at the premiere of the movie that started it all.

March 2010 Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The same month The Last Song hit theaters, they did the Oscar party thing together. This was their first public appearance as a couple.