Miley Cyrus just closed out New York Fashion Week with a bang — and no, it wasn’t seated front row at one of the shows. The 27-year-old singer played runway model for the afternoon, walking in Marc Jacob’s Fall 2020 show on Wednesday.

Cyrus hit the catwalk wearing an all-black ensemble, complete with a satin bra top and matching wide leg trousers. In her right hand was a massively oversized black and white zebra print bag that she probably lot could have fit her entire body in, had she tried. Opera-length black leather gloves and a crystal statement choker completed her look. It was, as she would say herself, “so Miley.”

While Miley has always been a massive fan of the brand, participating in collaborations and ad campaigns alike, she’s never actually walked in a runway show. Of course, she still looked like a total pro as she strutted down the runway this week.

The collection itself gave off major 1960s vibes, as models cascaded down the runway wearing a plethora of pastel mini dresses, matching hats, cropped coats, and more. It was a very minimalist collection, as far as Marc Jacobs is concerned, largely void of the head-turning prints he is often known for.

It’s almost certain that this model moment for Cyrus was a one-time-thing, but she could have fooled the crowd as she blended in perfectly with the other models around her. Here’s hoping she pulls out this particular skill on another runway in the very near future.