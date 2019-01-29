Two former child stars-turned-singers. One iconic song from 2004. A nostalgic pop culture explosion of epic proportions. You need to see it. On Jan. 28, Miley Cyrus sang Lindsay Lohan's "Rumors" in a video posted to Instagram Stories, and it's truly the best thing you never knew you needed.

You remember "Rumors," don't you? Lohan released the catchy track around the same time Mean Girls came out, which was also around the same time the press took notice of her reportedly hard-partying ways. Almost overnight, Lohan became a constant topic in the tabloids, and "Rumors" appeared to be a direct response to the paparazzi's fascination with her.

If anyone can relate to that scenario, it's Cyrus. Like Lohan, she, too, attempted to transition from Disney darling — Lohan appeared in Disney's remake of The Parent Trap, Cyrus starred in Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel — to mature artist, and encountered a few bumps in the growing-up road along the way.

While the motivation behind Cyrus' seemingly spontaneous cover of Lohan's song isn't totally clear, one thing's for sure: She nailed it. In the clip from Cyrus' Instagram Stories (as captured by Twitter user @CARL0SMNDZ in the video below), she sings,

"I'm tired of rumors starting / I'm sick of being followed / I'm tired of people lying / Sayin' what they want about me / Why can't they back up off me? / Why can't they let me live? / I'm gonna do it my way / Take this for just what it is."

Cyrus served some serious attitude throughout the video, which would undoubtedly make Lohan pretty proud. In fact, she clearly wanted to make sure that Lohan saw her tribute, as Cyrus tagged the star's handle in her post.

This isn't the first time Cyrus has shouted out Lohan in recent weeks. After Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club debuted to mixed reviews earlier this month, Cyrus chimed in with her own opinion. "Lindsay Lohan's new new reality show, 'Beach Club,' is painful voyerisom," Vice posted about the series on Instagram, in-part. "Unlike a lot of other reality TV, the show isn't 'bad in a good way' — it's just bad." Ouch.

Shortly thereafter, Cyrus decried Vice's review. "Lies! It's the best show ever," she wrote in the comments. Atta girl, Miley! Way to defend your friend.

Now, it's been quite some time since Cyrus and Lohan were spotted hanging out together, but Cyrus clearly still has a soft spot for her old pal. Aside from that, her cover of "Rumors" might also be in response to the recent speculation that she and husband Liam Hemsworth were expecting their first child together — rumors that she shut down real fast.

After The Daily Mail tweeted a photo of Cyrus with a quote from an unnamed source who claimed she was pregnant, the star had a pretty killer reply. "I’m not 'Egg-xpecting' but it’s 'Egg-celent' to hear everyone is so 'Happy For Us,' she captioned a photoshopped pic of her belly covered by the now-famous @world_record_egg. "we’re happy for us too! 'Egg-cited' for this next chapter in our lives.... Now , can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg."

Regardless of why Cyrus felt like sharing her cover of "Rumors" with fans, aren't you so glad she did? Miley, Lindsay: Perhaps you should remake it as a duet? Just a thought.