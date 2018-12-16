Miley Cyrus' career has seen a lot of turns in the past decade, having debuted her Best Of Both Worlds concert film in 2008, and a decade later is still actively making music, this time bringing her newest collaborations with super-producer Mark Ronson to Saturday Night Live. Miley Cyrus' SNL performances on the December 15 episode, the final episode of 2018, may not have brought as much controversy as other performances from her past, but her appearance still sparked a lot of comments on Twitter from fans documenting their feelings on her performances.

Miley Cyrus has released two new songs in the weeks leading up to her SNL performance, both of which she performed alongside her credited collaborator on each track, Mark Ronson. Ronson, perhaps best known for the number one hit Bruno Mars collaboration "Uptown Funk" and for his involvement in Amy Winehouse's modern classic Back To Black, released the thumping pop track "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" with Miley Cyrus on November 29. "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart" was the duo's first song of the evening, after being introduced by SNL cast member Pete Davidson in his only live appearance that evening. While the performance itself didn't feature that matched the shocking spectacle of some of her Bangerz-era performances, there was one element of the performance that had the internet talking — her dress.

Cyrus performed wearing an open, reflective silver jacket and matching pants, but no shirt beneath the jacket. While the performance went off without a hitch, some on Twitter were expressing anxieties over a possible wardrobe malfunction. The chances of an actual wardrobe malfunction happening on life TV were slim — it doesn't hurt that Miley Cyrus and SNL likely have some of the best costumers in the industry working for them — but the fact that her outfit dominated the conversation ensured that audiences were engaged for Cyrus' performance of her new single.

Cyrus' second song of the evening was a performance of her and Ronson's freshly released cover of "Merry Xmas (War Is Over)" which was uploaded online only a day prior to the SNL performance of the song. The Christmas standard was originally performed by John Lennon and Yoko Ono, and Cyrus and Ronson paid tribute to the legendary artists by performing the song with the son of the musical duo that originated the song — Sean Ono Lennon, who is a prolific musician in his own right. While her performance of "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart" drew attention for her wardrobe, the yuletide carol drew acclaim from followers on Twitter, with some praising Cyrus for introducing the song to a new generation.

The episode was relatively laid back effort for an SNL show featuring Miley Cyrus, with the former host staying out of the night's sketches and sticking exclusively to performing her new tracks. However, finally getting to see these new tracks live and getting a feel for what future collaborations between her and Mark Ronson could sound like is a nice treat for her fans who have been waiting for another album, another tour, or whatever Cyrus has up her sleeve.