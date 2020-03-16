Don't know how much toilet paper is too much toilet paper, or how much cleaning is necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19? One Disney original series might have some guidance. Over the weekend, Miley Cyrus used Hannah Montana clips to demonstrate coronavirus etiquette, urging fans to stay at home and practice responsible shopping habits. The actor posted several funny throwback clips from Hannah Montana on Instagram. And in addition to the meme-able moments, she offered insight into how best fans could protect themselves or others from the disease.

One clip showed Hannah cleaning a bathroom with a surgical mask on and panicking about potential germs. The "Slide Away" singer, who is self-isolating, captioned the video: "Day 2 Quarantine. This is the REAL ME. RIGHT NOW." Cyrus also posted screenshots from Hannah Montana on Instagram, in which her character said, "Did you see that? The new guy touched me. Didn't anyone tell him? Hello! Never touch the star!" In the caption, Cyrus asked fans to stay a safe distance from each other, writing, "Social F*cking Distancing. #HannahAlwaysKnowsBest."

Cyrus continued to post about her quarantine headspace, posting a Hannah Montana clips of Lily cleaning a houseplant on Instagram, writing, "Find yourself a Lilly ...... #HannahMontanapredictedcoronavirus."

On Instagram, Cyrus also encouraged positive shopping habits with a clip from the show, during which her character arrived home with a lot bags, saying, "It was an emergency." In the caption, the singer told fans not to hoard supplies, writing, "NO ONE needs every soup in the store, The more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentials."

The singer continued, saying that now was, "a great time to practice restraint" and despite the panic to "think twice before following the fear and being inconsiderate." Cyrus added that being thoughtful would mean everyone could take care of each other, writing, "this is a beautiful time to LEAD!"

Cyrus is not the only celebrity encouraging fans to be safe during coronavirus outbreak. On Sunday, Taylor Swift encouraged fans to stay home on her Instagram Story, writing, "This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don't assume that because you don't feel sick you aren't possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable." On Twitter, Ariana Grande also addressed fans going out, telling them, "not to take the situation that lightly" and "care more about others. like now."

The spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) can be curbed by people staying at home, and it's essential not to hoard resources so others may do the same. Many celebrities are reaching out to fans to promote social-distancing and intentional shopping, and Cyrus' Hannah Montana posts might be the most creative strategy yet.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.