Single eyeshadows are great, but at this moment in beauty, palettes seem to reign supreme. Sure, creating your own Z palette or MAC Cosmetics quad is fun and totally customizable, but palettes are a way to see what's trending. Right now, millennial pink eyeshadow palettes seem to be the dominant trend. From soft shadows to bolder hues, pinks are winning the game right now, and it's just in time for spring. Talk about great timing, right?

This isn't the first time that varying shades of pink have been a big deal. Remember the rose gold trend? it came in like a whirlwind, and honestly, it hasn't really left. From rose gold hair to Mickey ears at Disney, people still love it. Is that true of millennial pink? Let's hope so because cosmetic brands are launch palettes full of pink left and right.

What's the reasoning? It could be that millennial pink is having a moment. There are actual, real millennial pink cinnamon rolls that have just made their grocery store debut, and then there's the turn towards rosé ciders that breweries seem to be taking. Then, there's that bright pink eyeshadow look Kim Kardashian rocked a few weeks ago and of course, her pink hair. Basically, pink products of all kinds seem here to stay, and these palettes will help you embrace the trend this spring.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Palette $42 Anastasia Beverly Hills It's no secret that Anastasia Beverly Hills knows their pink and red tones. Their Modern Renaissance palettes was arguably one of the biggest hits of 2017, and now, they're launching a softer, more muted version in Soft Glam. Whether you want to go out this spring or just rock a wash of sparkly pink on your eye, Soft Glam has you covered.

Urban Decay Urban Decay Backtalk Palette $46 Urban Decay Urban Decay's newest palette is based off their best selling Vice lipstick shade Backtalk which is clearly pink. This stunning collection of pink and mauve tones also features a mix of mattes and shimmers. On the other of the eyeshadows, you'd stunning pink highlighters and blushes to get the most well matched monochromatic millennial pink face ever.

Viseart Petite Pro Palette 2 $30 Sephora This pretty in pink palette may just be one of the affordable Viseart palettes you'll find. The luxury brand is known for their quality shadows, and they've jumped in on the pink trend just in time for spring. With a mix of pinks and peaches in mattes and shimmer, this travel-friendly collections of shadows is perfect for your upcoming spring break trip.

ColourPop Pretty Much Palette $12 ColourPop Cosmetics It's not just high-end brands getting in on the millennial pink action. You've got some affordable options as well. ColourPop's Pretty Much palette is tiny, affordable, and super cute. Just look at that metallic pink! If that doesn't make your spring makeup dreams come true, nothing will.

NARS Danger Control Eyeshadow Palette $49 Sephora Oh, you wanted pastels? Good news! NARS has you covered. The Danger Control palette is soft, shimmering, and basically spring in shadow form. If you were looking for millennial pink romance, you just got it.

With a trend this big, you had to know more was coming, right? Just because spring has already sprung doesn't mean brands won't keep riding the millennial pink wave. Maybelline's Lemonade Craze palette is set to come out in July according to Allure and will retail for only $14.

Even Marc Jacobs has added pink to his upcoming coconut collection. The Fantascene palette will probably cost a pretty penny (it is Marc Jacobs, after all), but peep those pretty pinks.

If you're loathe to let the millennial pink trend die, don't worry. It seems beauty brands agree with you. Get ready to go frolick in a meadow of daisies this spring because millennial pink eyeshadow is here to stay.