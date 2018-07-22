This year's Comic-Con has been full of surprises, and Millie Bobby Brown stealing the Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailer was certainly one of them. Sure, word about the Stranger Things' star making her big screen debut in the franchise is nothing new. But seeing the many, grand production highlights come together so effortlessly with Brown at the center, will surely make fans excited for opening day.

According to E! News, Brown will play the role of Madison Russell, daughter of Vera Farmiga's character Dr. Emma Russell, and seemingly, a very instrumental part in helping to save the world from total destruction. The 14-year-old breakout star looks oddly calm, cool, and collected when in the presence of those larger-than-life CGI monsters, which totally hints that Madison will not be the one most rattled by the threats coming her way — even when she and her scientist mother are kidnapped by an organization with mysterious motives.

Comic-Con attendees got the first look at the dynamic preview during its Saturday, July 21 premiere, and since hitting the interwebs, the nearly two-and-a-half minute trailer has gotten fans of the Godzilla franchise pretty stoked for the film. Still, despite showing the likes of some other big names in Hollywood, Brown totally steals the show, and she even gives a nod to Eleven with her screaming chops — which will totally send chills down your spine.

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

King of the Monsters is the sequel to the 2014 box office smash Godzilla, and centers around the attempts of a zoological agency, known as the Monarch, to save all of humanity from mythical creatures turned real-life-threats, including: Mothra, Rodan, King Ghidorah... and yes, even Godzilla.

Joining Brown in the trailer are stars Sally Hawkins, Bradley Whitford, O'shea Jackson, and Ken Watanabe — with extra special appearances by Game of Thrones' Charles Dance, who gives Westeros fans life with his "here comes the king" announcement, and Super 8's Kyle Chandler, who plays the ex-husband and father to Farmiga and Brown's characters. Chandler's character, Mark Russell, is tasked with rescuing his family from the mysterious threat that the kidnapping organization poses, alongside members of the Monarch. However, the dominance of both the mother and daughter in the trailer shows that they won't exactly leave their fate in the hands of anyone but themselves.

Announced during its predecessor's 2014 reign, the Godzilla sequel is set to finally hit theaters in May 2019. It's an exciting time for fans of the monsterverse franchise, as well as Brown, who, though having guest roles in other well-known productions such as Once Upon a Time in Wonderland and Grey's Anatomy, will be making her big screen debut. Looking at her résumé, it's clear that the young Time 100 honoree is well within her wheelhouse in the Godzilla sequel trailer. But when talking about her experience with filming the upcoming flick during the Comic-Con panel, the Stranger Things star reportedly admitted that King of the Monsters came with its own set of challengers, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"We had neck problems from looking so high all the time," Brown said via EW. She reportedly went on to explain that "the Demogorgon was just a tiny bit taller than me, and Godzilla and all the other monsters are a lot larger."

Maybe it's her professionalism, or the fact that she's such a badass at anything she seemingly takes on, but Brown is clearly heading in the right direction — if dominating the most interesting platforms that Hollywood has to offer is on her agenda. There's no doubt that King of the Monsters is only the beginning for this small screen phenom.