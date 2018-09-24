Everyone most likely dreams about going on stage with one of their favorite artists; the scary, yet thrilling feeling of being in front of a massive audience with a band or artist you listen to every day is probably unbelievable. Well, if you're the star of Netflix's Stranger Things, then you just might get the chance to see for yourself. This past weekend Millie Bobby Brown performed with Maroon 5, stepping in for Cardi B to perform her verse in the band's hit song "Girls Like You." Just when you thought she couldn't get any cooler — certainly cooler than you were at age 14 — Millie Bobby Brown becomes a pop star for a night.

On Sunday, Sept. 23, Maroon 5's Red Bill Tour stopped at the The Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, and the band decided to bring out special guest Millie Bobby Brown on stage to rap Cardi B's verse of "Girls Like You," and just like with most things she does, she's clearly a natural.

Bobby Brown posted a few videos of the night on her official Instagram page, with the caption, "soooo 2nite was insane!!! i love @maroon5 and my dear friend @adamlevine 🔥🔥🔥." In the first video, she strutted on stage with so much swag, wearing pink jeans with cool patches all down the legs and a jean jacket to top it off. With her sunglasses on and buns in her hair, she was the epitome of cool.

Then when she starts to rap, she is into it like she wrote the song herself. She has the hand gestures, the groove, and the perfect attitude to rock the stadium, which fits anywhere from 18,500 to 20,000 people. The actor, and pop star for a night, did her best to keep up with Cardi B's signature style. And she definitely rivaled Adam Levine's dance moves as well, getting a high five from the lead singer at the end of her performance.

It shouldn't be a huge surprise to fans that Brown would show up on stage to perform with Maroon. She appeared as one of the many cameos in the "Girls Like You" video, sporting the same hairdo and shades look as she did Sunday. And her knack for dropping some serious bars at a moment's notice has been well documented in the past. It's no wonder she was so comfortable doing it on stage.

Later, in her Instagram story, she said, "It was such an amazing night. It was such incredible people and such good friends and, you know, truly family. It's such an honor to just be on stage with such talented human beings." The actor also revealed that she wasn't nervous to perform on stage, even if it was in front of thousands of screaming Maroon 5 fans. "And I was not nervous at all going on stage. In fact, I was so comfortable," she said. "It was so insane. It was so fantastic, and I had such an amazing time."

She also shared the video of her rapping on her story, writing, "Imma do it again sometime." Whether it's as another guest, or with her very own original music, there's no doubt Millie Bobby Brown is going to be a pop star again in the very near future.