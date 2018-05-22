Take a moment to imagine a world with a Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Stranger Things crossover. Well, it could happen, because Millie Bobby Brown wants Kim Kardashian on Stranger Things, the young actor told E! News at Netflix's FYSee event held on May 19. After being asked if there were any actors Brown would love to join the drama, she somewhat passed over the reporter's suggestion of Aaron Paul (who she is friends with) and exclaimed, "A Kardashian!"

Brown, who plays Eleven in the original Netflix series, then turned to her co-star, Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and asked him, "Noah, would you like to see Kim Kardashian in Stranger Things?" He didn't know what was going on and just look confused by the Emmy nominee's question. Then, Brown added, "Yeah, she is. She's gonna play Ten." It seemed Schnapp couldn't tell if she was being serious or not. Though, he later said to the camera, "If you're watching, hi, Kim!"

"Kim Kardashian's gonna be in Stranger Things, you guys, it's gonna be amazing," Brown also joked with E! News.

Kardashian seems to be on board with Brown's suggestion, as the 37-year-old replied on Twitter, "10 [woman raising her hand emoji]!!!!!"

Who knows if Kardashian would appear on Stranger Things in any capacity, but if anyone could make it happen, it'd be Brown.

In all seriousness, the 14-year-old actor admires the reality star and her family. "Yes, I'm a huge fan of the Kardashians," she told E! News.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Brown first revealed her Kardashians obsession. "Keeping Up With the Kardashians all the way," Brown said about the TV series she can't get enough of. "I love them, I really do! Everybody kind of loves them."

Brown even talked about how the family has their "own language" and gave examples, like "Okurrr". Of course, the Kardashian-Jenner's were ecstatic about Brown's praise and quickly took to social media. Kardashian tweeted, "OMG @milliebbrown we love you bible!!!!" Even Kris Jenner reacted by posting on Twitter, "I love you @milliebbrown, you are so adorable! Thanks for watching #KUWTK! We are huge fans of yours also!! @jimmyfallon #Okurrr".

If that isn't enough, Brown also tweeted in January about wanting Kourtney Kardashian to share her salad. The Kardashian tweeted she could totally "arrange" for her older sister to meet the TV star and for them to split a salad together. Bobby was thrilled and responded, "KIM! Grab your calendar it’s happenin. My dream has come true."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

In March, Brown and Kardashian met for the first time. The Selfish author shared an Instagram Story of them together. In the video, Kardashian said, "You guys look who I’m hanging out with on this Good Friday." Brown also posted a video on her own IG story.

Kardashian is also a huge fan of Stranger Things. She first tweeted about it on Nov. 27, 2017 by sharing with her followers, "Watching Stranger Things Season 1. Episode 4. I feel like I’m gonna be up all night trying to watch it all!" On Dec. 6, 2017, she also tweeted, "Up late watching Stranger Things. Almost done with season 1. I’m obsessed!!!!"

Yeah, she likes the series just a little bit and the idea of guest-starring would probably be a dream come true for Kardashian. And before anyone panics about the reality star will showing up on the series, it's just an idea Brown had about someone she loves and who is her friend to join her on the show — and most likely for a cameo. It doesn't mean Kardashian will play "Ten" or any character come Season 3.

The fact that Brown has connected with so many individuals, including a handful of celebrities like the Kardashians since becoming famous for her Stranger Things roles, shows how much of an impact she's had through her character and as a person. She's pretty fantastic, Bible.