Milo Ventimiglia has Mandy Moore's back both on and off the small screen. In a recent interview, Ventimiglia reacted to Moore's allegations about Ryan Adams, her ex-husband, with nothing but support. The This Is Us star and other women recently accused Adams of psychological abuse in an exposé the New York Times published on Feb. 13. Some of the women also accused Adams of sexual misconduct. (Adams' lawyer denied all claims to the Times.) As for Ventimiglia, he couldn't be more proud of his costar and friend for coming forward.

While chatting with Access on Wednesday, Feb. 20, the actor who plays Jack Pearson in the NBC drama said,

"There are things people live through… to be able to have a forum to discuss it and speak about it honestly… I’m incredibly proud of Mandy for just being who Mandy is, which is a very giving, inspiring woman. And if anyone else can take away from that situation of being inspired to let someone know that they’re not alone… I think that’s a great thing to do."

In the Times report, Moore discussed what she claimed was a psychologically abusive relationship with Adams, whom she was married to from 2009 to 2016. Not only did she allege about Adams, "Music was a point of control for him," but she also told the publication, "He would always tell me, 'You're not a real musician, because you don't play an instrument.'"

Moore also alleged that after parting ways with her music manager in 2010, Adams was left essentially in charge of her music career and dissuaded her from working with other managers and producers. Moore claimed she wrote songs with Adams, which he promised to record, but that never happened. She also claimed he would book studio time for them, but then would replace her with other female artists.

"His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s," Moore told the Times.

Via his lawyer, Adams responded to Moore's statements by calling her description of their former partnership "completely inconsistent with his view of the relationship" and that he never prevented her from working with other managers or producers. Adams' lawyer also claimed to the Times that he was supportive of her "well-deserved professional success."

"What you experience with him — the treatment, the destructive, manic sort of back and forth behavior — feels so exclusive," Moore also stated in her interview with the Times. "You feel like there’s no way other people have been treated like this."

After the Times piece was published, Adams took to Twitter once again denying the claims made against him by calling them "upsettingly inaccurate."

Since coming forward and learning that other women have also dealt with alleged psychological abuse from Adams, Moore has formed a support system with her fellow accusers. She shared on Instagram on Feb. 14,

"Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering but it’s always worth it. My heart is with all women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse. You are seen and heard. #sisterhoodforever."

Moore also recently appeared on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, where she claimed she had an "unhealthy" relationship with Adams when they were married. (Bustle previously reached out to Adams' lawyer about Moore's WTF podcast comments, but did not receive an immediate response.)

In the same podcast, she said, "I had no sense of self. I felt like I was drowning. It was so untenable, and unsustainable. I was lonely with him. And I just knew this was not the rest of my life."

Like Ventimiglia expressed, Moore's openness about an upsetting and difficult situation — especially one that can't be easy discussing publicly — lets others with similar experiences know they're not alone.