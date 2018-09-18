Milo Ventimiglia may be America's TV dad thanks to his performance as Jack Pearson on NBC's hit drama This Is Us. But, unfortunately, that coveted title doesn't guarantee the actor an Emmy Award win. Milo Ventimiglia was snubbed once again, losing the Emmy Award to Matthew Rhys, but don't worry, it's not likely that the actor is all that sad about it. This Is Us fans, however, were pretty upset.

Ventimiglia earned his second Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series this year — he was nominated in 2017 for the same role. And, once again, he was up against his This Is Us co-star Sterling K. Brown. Last year, Brown took home the award, making him the first black actor to win the category in almost two decades. This year, in addition to Brown, Ventimiglia was up against Jason Bateman (Ozark), Ed Harris (Westworld), Rhys (The Americans), and Jeffrey Wright (Westworld). It was a tough category, and one that any actor, yes, would be happy just to be nominated in. In fact, Ventimiglia gave Rhys a standing ovation, as did his This Is Us co-star. Both seemed perfectly happy to celebrate an actor outside of their NBC family.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

And Ventimiglia knows that awards aren't everything. He previously told Entertainment Weekly that he would have voted for Brown last year, but as a nominee, he wasn't allowed to vote in the category. "I went on the Emmy website and I tried to vote for him, and I realized I couldn't vote in my own category, and it kind of broke my heart. I was voting for Sterling," he told EW in September of 2017. But while Ventimiglia is probably still enjoying his night at the Emmys, fans are of a different opinion.

Many fans on Twitter expressed their outrage that Ventimiglia, the Jack Pearson, was denied a trophy for his performance. Week after week

