There's no denying that America is a divided place right now, but in the wake of the last episode of This Is Us, the country seems to agree on at least one thing: Crock-Pots are evil. Well, Milo Ventimiglia's new This Is Us Super Bowl ad is here to remind you that all Crock-Pots aren't Pearson family patriarch-killing machines. In fact, those helpful slow-cookers only want to keep your cheese dip warm for you as you scream at the TV set during the big game.

In the ingenious ad, Ventimiglia is seen walking around the backstage area of the This Is Us set as he discusses unity. The actor breaks out his wise Jack Pearson voice as he says,

"The big game is fast approaching and for many of us, this day brings an opportunity to gather with friends and family, loved ones that we don't get to see all that often. But in 2018, gathering with friends and family is not as easy as what it used to be. You know, the country is divided, and sometimes that can make it tough to find common ground. But this year, I think we should all take a deep breath and find the ability to forgive, and remind ourselves, there's no difference so great that we can't overcome it."

The shot then cuts to Ventimiglia ladling out a big helping of chili from — what else? — a nice, warm Crock-Pot. Just to add one more wink to an already flawless ad, a black screen appears with the Crock-Pot logo and #CrockPotIsInnocent. Even the most devastated This Is Us fan will crack a smile after watching Jack hilariously make nice with the cooking device that's at least partly responsible for the character's death.

After the Jan. 23 episode of This Is Us revealed that a faulty switch on a 20-year-old Crock-Pot was responsible for the fire that leads to Jack's death, the slow-cooker company has been facing the wrath of unhappy fans. The uproar over the fictional slow-cooker became so loud that the makers of the Crock-Pot actually issued a statement on Facebook in the wake of the episode. The company wrote,

"Since the 1970s we have been providing families with quality and safe products, ask your parents if you don’t believe us. DM us with any questions, and we'd be happy to tell you more about our safety standards!"

Grieving Jack fans seemed to still have trouble trusting their formerly friendly Crock-Pots, and many fans claimed to be throwing the appliance out after the traumatic episode. Even This Is Us series creator Dan Fogelman weighed in on the panic on Twitter. He tweeted,

"Taking a moment to remind everyone that it was a 20 year old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch? Let's not just lump all those lovely hardworking crockpots together."

There's only one person who can truly make the fans forgive their Crock-Pots though, and that's one of TV's best dads, Jack Pearson. Each week, Jack dispenses heartwarming advice to his kids, and by proxy, the viewers at home. The Pearson's patriarch always looks on the bright side of life, and it's safe to say that he wouldn't want the world hating a reliable kitchen appliance in his name.

Make the Super Bowl a time of forgiveness for Jack's sake. Break out your Crock-Pot and cook some chili low and slow, because you're definitely going to need some comfort food to get through the Super Bowl episode of This Is Us. Besides, you know deep down that Crock-Pots truly are innocent. If any kitchen item is to be blamed for Jack's untimely demise, it's that no-good dish towel that sparked the fire in the first place.