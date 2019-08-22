When celebrities hang out with Bustle writers, we want to give them the chance to leave their mark. Literally. So we hand them a pen, a piece of paper, a few questions, and ask them to get creative. The rest is up to them. This time, Mindhunter actor Lauren Glazier is leaving her mark in the Bustle Booth.

Lauren Glazier is tall. So tall, in fact, that our photographer has to stand on an apple crate to take her photo. Glazier's height only contributes to the effortless swagger of her Mindhunter character Kay, and in person, the actor is dressed much like her, too — sporting a black blazer, flared jeans, and wavy Bardot hair that ends in a sun-kissed balayage.

"She's bled into me a lot," Glazier says, referring to Kay's wardrobe. "When I put something on, it really affects how I walk through the day. Like, you do have to be confident to rock a pair of heels when you're tall." Wearing Kay-like clothes and still sporting her character's signature bangs, Glazier says, has helped her embody her confidence IRL, too.

As an out, queer woman in the early '80s, Kay is comfortable with herself in a way her love interest Dr. Wendy Carr (Anna Torv) wishes she could be. "She's just owning where she's at in her life," Glazier says. Kay meets Wendy while tending bar at an FBI haunt, where she casually tells flirty male patrons that she plays for the other team. She and Wendy finally spend some quality time together in a memorable scene at a bowling alley, and unsurprisingly, Kay is a great bowler.

Netflix

Glazier, though, may have overestimated her own bowling skills when it came time to film the scene. "They were like, 'Do you want bowling lessons?' And I was like, 'No, I'm a pretty good bowler,'" she recalls with a smile. "And then on the day, I couldn't stay out of the gutter! And Wendy was rolling strikes by accident when she was supposed to throw it into the gutter!" But while Glazier may be a "mediocre bowler," she's able to portray that self-assurance with panache.

Though Glazier worked with director David Fincher once before in a small role in the 2014 thriller Gone Girl, "[Mindhunter] is the first time I've really gotten to kind of stretch and have a really nice arc," she says. There are so many genres she still wants to explore in her career — action, comedy. "I'd love to play someone really awful," she says.

And it's clear that Glazier vibes with Fincher's extremely technical method of shooting. "I just love his style of working," she raves. "I love the intensity, I love knowing that you have to show up being prepared and having done the work. It just gives you a sense of confidence."

It seems that both Glazier and Kay are both coming into their own — albeit in different areas of their lives. Learn more about Glazier in her Bustle Booth questionnaire below, which includes some impressively drawn bowling pins.