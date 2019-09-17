You are not the only person in love with HBO's Euphoria or its beauty vibe. Even celebrities like Mindy Kaling and Lilly Singh are in the fandom. On the first episode of A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Mindy Kaling and Lilly Singh recreated Euphoria makeup looks in less than 30 seconds. Surprisingly, they didn't do half bad.

During her appearance, Kaling was asked about her love of the show, with Singh joking that the Late Night star's Instagram account is just like a Euphoria fan page. When the now-famous beauty looks of the show came up, Kaling explained that she actually painted Jules' cloud look from the series onto her face and posted a photo to social media. Kaling has also tweeted about Euphoria looks, asking if she could pull them off.

Given Kaling's love of the series and its makeup, Singh offered the idea that the pair try to recreate a Euphoria-inspired makeup look right there on the show. Of course, Kaling was game. The pair had 30 seconds to create the best look using peel-off sequins and glitter stickers, and the results were hilarious.

A Little Late With Lilly Singh on YouTube

Kaling and Singh began sticking the pieces to their faces with the Mindy Project creator opting for a halo around one eye. Singh, on the other hand, took a more comical approach opting for a bejeweled unibrow.

Unfortunately, Singh's stickers began to peel off because, according to her, she was "too sweaty." But the new talkshow host had a surprise at the end of the challenge. Sticking out her tongue, she revealed what could have easily passed for a tongue ring. So Euphoria.

As for Kaling's look, 30 seconds was more than enough for her. Other than a few falling sequins, the halo around her eye felt very Maddy.

Singh's decision to recreate Euphoria's makeup styles shouldn't come as much of a surprise to fans. The sparkling and spirited beauty looks from the series have been making headlines.

In an interview with Vogue, lead Euphoria makeup artist Doniella Davy explains the makeup of the series is mean to portray the arcs of the Gen Z characters. She says that Gen Z in particular is using makeup in new ways to express themselves while also remaining playful with beauty.

Eddy Chen/HBO

While celebrities like Kaling and Singh are obvious fans of the show's take on beauty, the fashion industry also appears to be taking note. According to Refinery29, runway shows at this year's New York Fashion Week transitioned away from no-makeup makeup looks and into more Euphoria style beauty. The publication specifically points to moments like Chromat's bold, graphic liners and the diffused colorful lids at Jason Wu.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Euphoria may be on a break until season two airs on HBO, the beauty looks from the series are certainly not. From celebrities to runways, Davy's makeup artistry seems to be taking over pop culture.