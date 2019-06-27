Music and queerness are inextricably linked. Whether it's the artist you're listening to, the club you are dancing in, or the people who have written and produced the songs. The fact is there are a whole load of very talented people in the queer world. Yet, at times, it can feel like a bit of a heteronormative world for artists, makers of music, and people who work in the music business. So, news the British singer and sensation MNEK is launching a completely LGBTQ+ music camp is a potential game changer for those involved.

The event is being held in celebration of London Pride 2019, and MNEK has teamed up with Pride in Music to host this entirely LGBTQ+ event. The music writing camp will have a whole host of engineers, producers, writers, and artists from the community who will come together to help make some magic happen. Yes, coming together to work on brand new music and to encourage a heck of a load of solidarity within musicians in the LGBTQ+ community.

MNEK is hosting and curating the whole event so you know he is going to bring some of the best names in the business to the table. Artists like Olly Alexander, L Devine, Rina Sawayama, Kloe, and Ryan Ashley will be at the camp.

MNEKVEVO on YouTube

Producers including Jon Shave, Leo Kaylan, and Sakima will be working with the talented roster of artists, and helping bring some amazing music together.

Of course, it won't only be about getting amazing well-known people in the industry together. Nope, it is also about connecting the up and coming artists, writers, and producers themselves, to just keep on maximising the creativity and growing the community.

MNEK spoke about the whole concept and how he thinks it will benefit not only the community but the music industry as well.

"I've set up this camp to have a couple days specifically for Pride but to also invite some LGBT talent that I really rate to collaborate with each other. The community is so creative and full of really gifted writers and producers so I'm really excited that we are getting to come together, be there for each other and make music for this camp!"

The camp will be held on July 4 and 5 in West London's Warner Chappell Studio in association with Pride in Music. A really important organisation hoping to change the lives of queer people in the music industry.

"Pride in Music is a charitable collective working to create a cross-industry network for the LGBTQ+ community, artists and allies working within British Music."

MNEK is an artist who is truly paving the way for other artists as a queer person of colour. Speaking to Time Out, he shared that he knows his career is more important than simply serving his needs. It hopefully allows others to believe their dreams can come true too.

"My purpose is not about being the first to do what I'm doing. It's not about me saying: 'I'm the only black gay pop star in this piece right now.' It’s definitely not about that. It’s about me not being the last. I would love to be a template for someone."

I can't wait to see what comes out of this music camp. Keep your eyes open.