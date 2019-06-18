Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette is still underway, but this news might make fans even more excited for the next premiere from the franchise. On Monday night, ABC announced more Bachelor in Paradise contestants during Grand Hotel, and so far, it seems like there's a lot to look forward to when it comes to this summer's edition of the spinoff.

Not only have more contestants from Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor been added, but so have a few returning BiP favorites. Most notably, this includes Chris Bukowski, who's been on one of the franchise's shows five times in all between two seasons of The Bachelorette, Bachelor Pad, and two seasons of BiP.

According to People, 12 more contestants were announced in total. Among the contestants who have been on BiP before (besides Bukowski) are Annaliese Puccini, Wills Reid, and Derek Peth. Last summer, both Annaliese and Derek left the show in new relationships, but since neither of those relationships ended up working out in the real world, it looks like they're back to take another stab at finding love with a little help from reality TV and Chris Harrison.

From Hannah's season of The Bachelorette, Kevin Fortenberry will also be joining the show.

The rest of the cast members joining BiP are all from Colton's season — Hannah Godwin, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Jane Averbukh, Onyeka Ehie, Nicole Lopez-Alvar, Sydney Lotuaco, and Katie Morton are all set to head to Mexico. Since fans really felt for Hannah G. after her Fantasy Suite date with Colton was canceled after he left the show in pursuit of Cassie Randolph instead, it's good to see that she's getting another shot at love. And after witnessing Onyeka and Nicole's drama on The Bachelor, it's not surprising at all that both of them were chosen to return for paradise.

This announcement comes after ABC initially shared the first six BiP cast members earlier on Monday during Good Morning America. That lineup included Demi Burnett, John Paul Jones, Tayshia Adams, Cam Ayala, Bibiana Julian, Clay Harbor, and Blake Horstmann.

Earlier this week, more exciting news broke about what fans can expect on the show this season. Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone, who met in paradise last year, tied the knot over the weekend in a wedding that was officiated by Chris Harrison and is set to broadcast on BiP — already, it looks like this could shape up to be a pretty unforgettable season.

With these 18 cast members, it sounds like this season of BiP is going to be a good one. And given the fact that this show actually does churn out happy couples from time to time, who knows? We may see some of them find the love of their lives right there on the beach.

Now, all fans have to do is wait for BiP's August 5 premiere to get here. Fortunately, Hannah B.'s Bachelorette season has been full of drama, so there's plenty of good TV to keep us all occupied on Monday nights until then.