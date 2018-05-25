Disney Channel has found its real-life Dr. Possible. The live-action adaptation of the beloved animated series Kim Possible will begin filming this summer, and on Friday, the network announced in a press release that Alyson Hannigan has joined the Kim Possible movie, along with other new members of the cast.

The film, titled What's the Sitch? — a reference to the main character's catchphrase — is based on the hugely popular show about a crime-fighting teenager with a very distincitve ringtone, which ran from 2002 until 2007.

Hannigan — best known for her work on How I Met Your Mother and Buffy the Vampire Slayer — will play the teenage crime fighter's mom, Dr. Ann Possible, a no-nonsense neurosurgeon. Also joining the film are The Big C's Connie Ray as Kim's grandmother, Nana Possible, and Todd Stashwick, known for his role on Syfy's 12 Monkeys, and newcomer Taylor Ortega will play villains Drakken and Shego, respectively. Additionally, Ciara Wilson of OMG! will play a high school student named Athena, and Make It Pop's Erika Tham has been cast as Kim's frenemy, Bonnie.

Hannigan and the other new cast members will join previously announced leads Sadie Stanley and Sean Giambrone, who will play Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable. Stanley has guest-starred on Nickelodeon's Game-Shakers, and Giambrone plays Adam on ABC sitcom, The Goldbergs.

According to Variety, in a statement, Disney Channel's senior vice president of casting and talent relations, Judy Taylor, said of Stanley, "Sadie delivers Kim's confidence, smarts, and agility; most importantly, she's an everyday girl with an extraordinary spirit."

She added of Giambrone, "Sean is such a magnetic actor; he always finds the right balance of physical comedy and heart. We're excited for audiences to see Sadie and Sean bring these iconic roles to life."

The film was scripted by the show's creators, Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley, along with Josh Cagan, known for his work on The DUFF, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This isn't the first full-length the show has inspired. The series spawned two animated movies, Kim Possible: A Sitch In Time in 2003, and 2005's Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama. Both featured the voices of the show's stars, Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle, who passed the torch to Stanley and Giambrone in a hilarious casting announcement video in April.

Disney Channel also announced in February that Hannigan will lend her voice to the role of Claire Clancy in the upcoming Disney Junior animated series Fancy Nancy. The role marks Hannigan's first regular role in a television series since How I Met Your Mother wrapped up its ninth season in 2014.

However, in the wake of reboots of shows like Charmed and Will & Grace, Hannigan, who played Lily Aldrin in the CBS show, recently said she would love to revisit the character. She told the Hindustan Times in December 2017,

"I would definitely go for a How I Met Your Mother reunion. I think it’ll be great to see what the characters are up to now, and how and where they are [placed now]. I’m sure that audiences, too, who have loved the show, will be excited to see that."

Dana Walden — chairman of 20th Century Fox TV, who announced their intention to create a spinoff of the series — also voiced her desire to bring HIMYM back. "I hope we will have an opportunity to revisit these characters and tell these stories if [the creators and stars] have the desire to do it," she said during Fox upfronts in May 2017, according to Deadline.

While there's no official word on a revival of that show, fans can see Hannigan as a part of another well-loved project when What's the Sitch? premieres in 2019.