House Speaker Nancy Pelosi doesn't appear to be too keen on the idea that freshman congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might be pulling the party in a new direction. In an interview on CBS' 60 Minutes that aired Sunday, it seemed as if Pelosi downplayed Ocasio-Cortez's influence in the Democratic Party, characterizing the representative's more progressive wing as being only "like, five people."

"You have these wings; AOC and her group on one side—" CBS' Lesley Stahl said, framing the beginning of a question for Pelosi.

"That's, like, five people," Pelosi cut in.

"No, the progressive group is more than five," Stahl responded.

"Well, the progressive — I'm a progressive. Yeah," Pelosi said.

But as The New York Post has pointed out, it's quite possible that Stahl and Pelosi were each thinking of a different wing or group of the Democratic Party's congressional members. According to the paper, the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which could have been the wing Stahl was referring to, has 98 members, including Ocasio-Cortez. Meanwhile, Pelosi may have been thinking of a smaller group made up of Ocasio-Cortez and just six other Democratic representatives, who are endorsed and supported by the Justice Democrats, a progressive political action committee.

In 60 Minutes' interview with Pelosi, Stahl went on to ask if the speaker of the House still didn't favor Medicare for all, a policy idea many of the party's progressives — and even 2020 presidential candidates — have called for. "Affordable Care Act is better than Medicare, there's no question about that," Pelosi said, arguing that the ACA provided better benefits than Medicare currently does. "If you want Medicare for all you're gonna have to change Medicare and let's take a look at that,"

However, while she appeared open to looking at progressives' proposals for a Medicare for all system, she told Stahl that didn't mean Democrats were adopting socialism. "I do reject socialism as an economic system," she said. "If people have that view, that's their view. That is not the view of the Democratic Party."

More to come...