One day after revealing that her husband Gregg Leakes was diagnosed with cancer, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes thanked her army of supporters for helping them in their fight. In NeNe's update on her husband Gregg's cancer battle, which she posted to Instagram on Thursday, June 14, she expressed gratitude to her fans, RHOA costars, and also gave an optimistic update on Gregg's condition.

"We have been so overwhelmed with the out pouring of love, support, thoughtfulness & prayers," the reality star wrote to her more than 2.5 million followers in a series of three slides. "So far, Gregg is doing great! He feels good with the exception of not being able to eat a lot. The cancer was removed!"

NeNe first confirmed the news of Gregg's cancer in a heavy-hearted June 13 Instagram post that showed her husband at Houston's MD Anderson Cancer Center, seated beside a computer screen showing the word "cancer" with a red line through it. NeNe captioned the photo, "Our New Normal and the fight begins" along with the hashtags, "#f*ckcancer #yougotthis," and "#iloveyou"

Asking fans to "Excuse how i had to type this as i am at different appts with Gregg so i just type when i can to keep you guys updated," she noted in her newest post that the first step in that fight is "to decide whether we do chemo or not" and also solicited advice from fans, writing, "Would you?"

The Real Housewives of New York City's Bethenny Frankel weighed in in the comments section and NeNe replied, "I will call you today," adding a red heart emoji.

In the second slide of her post, NeNe expressed her appreciation "to the ladies I work with and have worked with in the past for sending gifts, love and just good ole words of encouragement," tagging Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Shamea Morton, Lisa Wu, "and yes" Kim Zolciak.

As RHOA fans are well aware, her inclusion of Zolciak was particularly remarkable given the duo's tumultuous friendship. Following a confrontation between the once-friends on this year's Season 10 reunion. Zolciak expressed her interest in burying the hatchet on Instagram. However, her inclusion of the line "I could have a law suit" didn't go over well with NeNe, who, then, tweeted, "Please file a lawsuit Chile! Like I’m begging you."

While Burruss and The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Melissa Gorga previously commented with words of support on her initial post, several of the other ladies took the opportunity to follow suit in her newest post. Bailey wrote in a comment, "Will be with you guys every step of the way sis" and Moore added in a comment, "The Dalys are praying for you." (She married businessman Marc Daly last June.) Parks also contributed the praying hands and heart emojis.

Vowing "to be as public about this as possible to help the next person or family that might have to step into these shoes one day," NeNe concluded her post with a word of warning from her husband, specifically to her male fans: "Gregg wants to encourage all men to get regular physicals & labs! He was that guy that hated to see the doctor! (NO he doesn't have prostate cancer)"

And in true NeNe fashion, she added a bit of humor to the situation. "Listen, if anybody knows how to fight, it's Me and Gregg!" she wrote of her husband, from whom she separated in 2010 and remarried in 2013. "Let's do this cancer."

While the Leakes have an uphill battle ahead of them, they seem to be remaining positive — and appreciative of all the love and support they're receiving from fans and friends.