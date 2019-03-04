With its upcoming special, Netflix is paying tribute to a classic comedy series while also honoring the work of newer comedians. Netflix's Laugh-In comedy special tribute will pay homage to Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In in honor of the series' 50th anniversary. And original cast member Lily Tomlin is just one of many comedians who are taking part in the new special, titled Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate.

As Netflix noted in a press release, Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In aired from 1968 to 1973 and won two Emmy Awards over the course of its run. Tomlin appeared in 85 episodes of the comedy series, according to her IMDB page. Laugh-In's official 50th anniversary was in January 2018, The Hollywood Reporter notes, but it's never too late to honor the legendary show. The tribute event to the iconic series will be filmed this Friday, March 8, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Netflix hasn't yet announced when the comedy show's recording will be available for users to stream at home.

While much of the tribute show's content is still a mystery, Netflix did reveal in a press release that Tomlin will be bringing back two of the characters she played during the original Laugh-In run. She'll reprise her roles as Ernestine and Edith Ann. (The streaming service's press release stated that the new special will add "a contemporary flair" to some of the "quintessential sketches and acts" from the original show.) Ernestine, a phone operator, is still one of Tomlin's most iconic characters.

Time Life on YouTube

Tomlin is far from the only big-name comedian who will appear in the tribute, too. Netflix's list of performers at the event includes Tiffany Haddish, Billy Crystal, Margaret Cho, Jay Leno, Neil Patrick Harris, Cheri Oteri, Bobby Moynihan, Rita Moreno, Lisa Ann Walter, J.B. Smoove, and plenty more comedians.

There are performers on the roster who will delight fans from all generations — Netflix is gathering a lot of star power under one roof. And in addition to Tomlin, an important figure from the original Laugh-In will be in the audience, too: producer and director George Schlatter will reportedly be in attendance, according to Variety.

Oteri tweeted how excited she is about the new tribute special, writing, "I am so excited to be a part of this. I loved watching as a kid."

Walter shared a similar sentiment, tweeting that she fondly remembers watching Laugh-In with her father. "My Dad used to let me stay up to watch this - the only rule he let me break. It's how I learned comedy," Walter tweeted. "I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

Thanks to its standup specials, Netflix has launched comedians like Hannah Gadsby into the mainstream international conversation. And it's helped further the careers of comedians like Haddish, whose Netflix special hasn't been released yet, and Amy Schumer.

And with the upcoming Laugh-In tribute, Netflix is only furthering its commitment to comedy. Hopefully, the streaming service won't make fans wait too long to watch the special online, because it sounds like this will be quite an evening to remember.