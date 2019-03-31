There will be more than twice as many language options for the 2020 census than in previous years, NPR reports, making the nationwide survey more accessible to a variety of U.S. residents. For the first time ever, respondents to the census will reportedly be able to answer questions in Arabic, Tagalog, and Portuguese, among other new language selections. Expanding the languages, NPR reports, may make it easier for officials to reach a larger segment of the country's population.

The 2020 census will also accept responses in French, Haitian Creole, Polish, Japanese, according to NPR, bringing the total number of available languages to 13. English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese, Russian, and Korean were already available.

"This is a huge leap forward from what we did in 2010, expanding the number of languages for the Internet and for telephone," Jennifer Kim, assistant division chief at the Census Bureau, told the news outlet.

While English and Spanish forms will be available in paper form, all other language responses will be collected online or via phone, according to NPR. The census' expanded language offerings come as the Trump administration is embroiled in controversy over its attempt to add a citizenship question to the impending 2020 census.

