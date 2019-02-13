The BBC is set to release NB, an eight part podcast about being non-binary, and the experience of gender nonconforming people in our society. To say this is an exciting and huge move by the BBC would be an understatement, and the fact that this show is made by and for non-binary people makes the news even better. The show looks set to give listeners an honest and real look at the lives of those who do not fit into the category of male or female. Here's everything you need to know about it.

The podcast is all about Caitlin Benedict's personal journey as they get ready return home to their native Australia. And this isn't any old trip. Nope, not your average trip back to see the family, because radio producer Benedict is making the long journey to come out to their loved ones.

Giving Benedict some moral support and guidance during the journey is their friend the very wonderful and lovable Amrou Al-Kadhi. Al-Kadhi is a bit of a legend in their own right, as a prolific writer, filmmaker, and as I know them best — drag artist. Let me tell you right now, their singing voice is like absolute heaven and they have a heart to match.

Benedict and Al-Kadhi discuss their own personal experiences and the two of them will take you on a truly insightful and enjoyable journey. One in which they look at what it means to dismantle gender identity. Multiple facets of this important and interesting topic, including pronouns, labels, drag, role models, and of course one of the hardest parts — being real with your loved ones.

Icons including CN Lester, Juno Roche, Travis Alabanza, and Victoria Sin feature in this podcast, sharing their personal experiences and thoughts on what it means to be non-binary and gender non-conforming. Making this show not only entertaining, but a meeting of great minds via a mainstream medium. Which is pretty damn huge guys.

For those not in the know as to what being non-binary means, firstly listen to this podcast, but in the meantime, I can fill you in. It very simply means you do not define yourself as any one gender. The definition offered by Stonewall is as follows,

"An umbrella term for people whose gender identity doesn’t sit comfortably with ‘man’ or ‘woman’. Non-binary identities are varied and can include people who identify with some aspects of binary identities, while others reject them entirely".

Unfortunately, many people who we share oxygen with in this heteronormative society struggle to gauge the importance of pronouns. And it really isn't the responsibility of non-binary people to explain their journey and experience. So TBH, we are really lucky that Benedict chose to embark on this project, alongside some of the greatest minds in the non-binary community.

The importance of celebrating oneself is immeasurable, important, and TBH vital. And doing so while trying to figure things out and facing negativity in wider society is effing hard work. That's why this podcast is not only entertaining but seriously important.

The first episode of NB will be available on BBC Sounds from Wednesday, Feb. 20.