Here's one reason to look forward to 2020: Baby Yoda toys will be available for The Mandalorian fans to buy, courtesy of Hasbro. On Thursday, Dec. 12, Hasbro unveiled their lineup of The Child toys (Baby Yoda's official name) for 2020, and announced that they're available to pre-order. Sadly, that means there's no chance of wrapping up an officially licensed Baby Yoda in time for the holiday season, but by spring, Star Wars devotees will have plenty of merchandise to choose from.

Hasbro's lineup of toys includes a 1.12-inch figure of The Child that comes with "a small bone broth cup, ball toy and Sorgan frog," per CNBC. Additionally, there's a collection of 2.2-inch collectible figures featuring The Child in poses familiar to fans of the show: eating a frog, playing with the nob from the Mandalorian's ship, and more. And if that's not enough Baby Yoda goodness, the company is also making a 6.5-inch figure and a talking plush, which will make cooing noises when squeezed, as reported in the same article. The tiny force-wielder's merch is also affordable. The price for Baby Yoda figures starts at $9.99 on ShopDisney.com, and they'll begin shipping out in May.

"We've been so enamored with the conversation and fan reaction surrounding The Mandalorian’s The Child and we know Star Wars fans around the world will be thrilled to see this beloved character incorporated into the Hasbro Star Wars collection of products," Samantha Lomow, president of Hasbro's Entertainment Brands, said in a statement via CNBC.

Hasbro's announcement comes just days after an official The Child plush (retail price $24.99) appeared on the Shop Disney website for pre-order, along with a pair of Funko pops that are set to be released in May and June. Star Wars fans can also find the Hasbro merch on the website, and get a sneak peek at the figures. While it's exciting to see so many Baby Yoda products preparing to line shelves this spring, it's frustrating that the only items available for holiday delivery are t-shirts, socks, and other wearables. Still, delaying production of The Child merch helped protect the surprise of seeing Baby Yoda appear in The Mandalorian back in November, and for that TV fans should be grateful.

"I think that part of what people really value is to be surprised and delighted, and I think that's becoming all too rare," The Mandalorian executive producer Jon Favreau recently explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "By holding back on that one product, we knew that we may have had the disadvantage of not having toys available day and date, but what we got in exchange was an excitement surrounding the character, because everybody felt like they discovered him together."

Favreau and Disney's decision to keep The Child a secret until the moment The Mandalorian discovered his bounty onscreen paid off. Baby Yoda has taken the internet by storm, and the character keeps finding new ways to charm people as episodes roll out each week on Disney+. Sure, it would be nice to be able to watch The Mandalorian season finale with a Baby Yoda plush at your side, but there's no doubt preserving the show's surprise was worth the sacrifice.

Baby Yoda toys will be available in this galaxy spring 2020.