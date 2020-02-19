If your taste in drinks is like your taste in seasons — summery — I have good news for you. As reported by Cosmopolitan, Malibu Rum just launched a line of canned cocktails dubbed Malibu Splash. They’re summery. They’re sweet. They are the dreary weather salve you so desperately crave.

Malibu’s new slightly sparkling canned cocktail comes in four flavors each with a coconut base: Strawberry & Coconut, Lime & Coconut, Passion Fruit & Coconut, and Pineapple & Coconut. If it is summer flavors you seek, Malibu Splash has you covered. Each 12-ounce can of the malt-based beverage has 5% ABV, which is on par with the alcohol content of most hard seltzers. They’re available four-packs or variety eight-packs which features all four of the new flavors. So, no need to make any hard decisions about your favorite flavor just yet. You can sip on all four before finding your summertime go-to.

How long must you wait before quenching your summer thirst with such a drink? Until after spring has sprung? Once the summer solstice? You won’t even need to wait until Mercury is out of Retrograde. According to some Instagram posts, the new Malibu Splash canned cocktails appear to already be available in select markets. Cheers to impatience and sweet and boozy drinks!

Family-owned beer store W and S Distributors was among the first to share the new drink on Instagram. The post was met with much excitement if you’re wondering whether the weather is giving us collective cabin fever. While the Malibu hasn’t specified when and where you can expect to see Malibu Splash near you, you can use Malibu’s product locator to keep tabs on local retailers so you know when they’re in stock. If the online buzz in any indication, you’ll likely want to snag a pack as soon as you see one lest you be left Malibu-less.

The calendar may say it’s still winter but pretty much every booze brand is like, “It’s summer o’clock somewhere, baby!” At the beginning of Jan. 2020, Truly launched a line of hard lemonade that includes flavors like strawberry and black cherry. In late Jan. 2020, Barefoot Wine launched a line of hard seltzers that contains actual wine. Not to be outdone, Bud Light announced their new hard seltzer range to compete with such seltzer giants as White Claw.

In other words, Malibu’s new line of Malibu Splash has some stiff competition for early summer 2020 drink favorites. You’ll just have to sample them all to find your summery beverage of choice.