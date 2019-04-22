Royal watchers received a special gift on Monday when the official Kensington Palace account released new photos of Prince Louis just in time for the tot's first birthday. Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child will turn 1 on Tuesday, April, 23, and as his birthday pictures illustrate so beautifully, it's been a big first year for the youngest royal. While he hasn't been in the spotlight as much as big brother George, 5, and Charlotte, 3, just yet, the little guy already has the charming smile thing down pat.

The official tweet reads, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow. The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk."

More to come...