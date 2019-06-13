Although Benjamin took the instruction to make Epiphany "amazing, global, and open-hearted" to mean making the school more inclusive, he claims that his attempts to racially diversify the school's student body — which was less than one-half of 1 percent black in August 2013 — were met with hostility. In one of the emails leaked by The Daily Beast , Sparks wrote that "we've spent way, way too much time... talking about 'tolerance, diversity, non-discrimination, and LGBT' in these first twelve weeks." In another email, Sparks said, "there's a lot of talk about diversity and how we're awful because we don't have it," going on to complain about Benjamin's support of an LGBTQIA+ club at the school, and his planned field trip to Washington, D.C. in observance of the March on Washington's 50th anniversary.

Allegations from the complaint show that diversity may be exactly what the Epiphany School needs, however. In addition to the school board's alleged claim that the March on Washington field trip was "provocative," Benjamin's court filings stated that Sparks told him he had brought "disrepute to Epiphany" for publicly associating with the president of the local NAACP chapter, who delivered the keynote address at an event the headmaster attended.

Benjamin also claims that Sparks told him that "black students are too poor and can’t do the academic work" asked of Epiphany students. In an email published by The Daily Beast, Sparks wrote that students of color did not attend the school because of financial and cultural reasons, which he said were not related to systemic racism or U.S. history: "Regarding diversity, I've now told you half a dozen times that our lack of diversity has NOTHING to do with the school, or anyone at the school. It's not because of what we as a school, has or hasn't done. It has nothing to do with racism, or vestiges of Jim Crow. It comes down to 1) Money and 2) Culture [sic]."