The fact that singer Nick Jonas and actor Priyanka Chopra could be dating has overwhelmed a lot of people, which is understandable. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' reported relationship is confusing and delighting fans in equal measure. While they haven't confirmed it to the press in so many words, it appears that they're fully on as a couple. They attended the 2018 Met Gala together and posed for photos as a pair, and now, the most obvious piece of evidence of all: Nick Jonas left a flirty comment on Priyanka Chopra's Instagram.

Late on Saturday, June 2, Chopra posted a photo of herself and her friends at In-N-Out Burger. She's laughing while holding a burger, which happens sometimes, and captioned the photo, "Burgers and Chanel…my favourite combo with my fav girls." Either she's wearing Chanel, or the photo is a behind the scenes look at a Chanel shoot, or both, but either way — it's a gorgeous picture. Most people don't look that put together in photos of their crew grabbing late-night eats. Jonas is not in the picture, but his FOMO is obvious. A few days after Chopra commented a pink heart emoji on one of his photos, the singer wrote "That smile" under the actor's photo — with a red heart emoji, too. That's not just friendly! That's romantic, right?

Now you decide. Look at Jonas' cute comment on Chopra's Instagram and determine for yourself whether or not it is so on. For added assistance, here are some fans reacting to (and generally freaking out over) the rumors.

The two have made a few public appearances together, which wouldn't be suspicious if they were collaborating on a project, but they're not. And once Us Weekly reportedly confirmed that Jonas and Chopra are dating on May 29, it seemed official AF. So, either they're playing into this narrative, or stuff is really going on there. If you've dated a 25-year-old guy in the last few years, you don't need any more of an explanation than the Instagram comment, though. That's about as romantic as it gets in the earliest stages of a relationship. Making obvious comments on an Instagram you're not in — and that your partner's friends are tagged in, no less — is the modern equivalent of Buddy the Elf bursting into an office and yelling, "I'm in love, I'm in love and I don't care who knows it!"

If it's real, though, it is kind of fun. After all, the 10-year age gap between partners in Hollywood is most often seen between older men and younger women — both on and off screen. However, reality is thankfully way less limiting. If a fabulous actor and a handsome younger gent want to start up a spring romance together, then good for both of these attractive professionals, honestly. They deserve nothing but happiness.

If you're still on the fence about the supposed partnership, though, you aren't alone. Here are even more fan reactions to Jonas and Chopra:

Whether they're actually dating, goofing on the media, or just having some good ol'-fashioned fun, it seems like there's something legit happening on between Jonas and Chopra. So, what's next? Will she appear in a Nick Jonas music video? Will Jonas make the leap to the silver screen? Is Chopra going to record music with Jonas? Will he make the reverse transition from Hollywood to Bollywood? Hey, there's a free idea for the title of the Lifetime movie based on this relationship.

In conclusion:

An emoji is worth a thousand tweets. Good luck, you two.