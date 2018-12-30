There is no better way to end the holidays than in a winter wonderland, as illustrated by the Jonas brothers and the J Sisters. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's ski trip with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner looks magical, and it shows this family is already so close. According to People, the newlyweds visited an Alpine village in Verbier, Switzerland, and brought family and friends along for the getaway. The vacationers included Chopra's mother Madhu Akhouri Chopra, her brother Siddharth Chopra, Frankie Jonas, and of course, Turner and Joe. If the pictures are anything to go by, the whole family seems to be having a great time during the snowy, skiing-filled weekend, and they've been sharing plenty of updates to social media.

Nick posted a set of photos en route to the mountains on Instagram, including a picture of Chopra looking at the view out the plane window and snaps of the rest of the family hanging out on the jet. He wrote, "The mountains, my love, family and friends." Chopra also shared a picture cuddling with Nick at the resort, where both can be seen in full winter gear enjoying a drink. The rest of the group was having a good time as well, and the newlyweds also shared pictures on the ski slopes with Frankie, Turner, Joe, and friends Cavanaugh James, Chris Ganter, and Marlon Barlan as they posed in front of the breathtaking mountain views.

Chopra and Nick aren't the only couple posting romantic photos from the trip. On Saturday, Dec. 29, Turner shared a set of photos with Joe at the ski lodge as well. The two took snaps of themselves cuddling in front of the mountain backdrop, and Turner wrote, "With my love in the mountains." Joe posted the same photos to his own Instagram, writing, "Giving our best 80's Ski Vibes." The singer also posted a set of skiiing pictures with his fiancé, including a photo where the two can be seen smooching in front of the incredible scenery. He gave the photos a simple caption, writing, "Great day on the mountain."

The trip seemed to be a blast for everyone involved, as both Chopra and Turner also shared a series of photos with their pals. Turner posted a picture posing with Chopra on top of the mountain, and both wore fashionable ski gear. She wrote, "Frosted fun n frolics." Chopra also shared a photo of their winter getup, as well as a group photo with all of her family and friends. She wrote, "Ski life" with several skiing and heart emojis. Joe also offered up pictures with his friends, along with one of the whole group posing for a snap on the trails.

The Switzerland vacation is not the first time these two couples have bonded. Turner and Chopra have become close friends, and will soon become sister-in-laws. In early December, Nick and Chopra were married in an elaborate wedding ceremony in India, according to People. The two stars were first linked in May of 2017, when the couple attended the Met Gala ball together. Nick proposed in July, and the couple quickly moved forward with wedding plans. Turner appeared at Chopra's side during the bachelorette party and on the big day, so it's obvious the two actors have become friends.

It's only a matter of time before Chopra and Turner are officially family, as well. Turner and Joe confirmed their relationship on social media in January of 2017, as reported by Marie Claire. In October 2017, Joe proposed to Turner, and the couple announced their engagement on Instagram. The couple have yet to set a wedding date, though the ceremony is rumored to be scheduled for Summer of 2019. Now that Nick and Chopra have officially tied the knot, the couple have plenty of wedding inspiration as they move forward with their plans.

There's little doubt that Chopra and Nick love to spend quality time with family, and their ski getaway with Turner and Joe shows that these four are close friends as well as family. The weekend in Switzerland looks like a stunning getaway, and it's proving to be yet another opportunity for these soon to be in-laws to bond.