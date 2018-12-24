The wedding celebrations may have come to an end, but the new Mr. and Mrs. Jonas still have plenty to celebrate this holiday season. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra shared photos of their Christmas Eve celebrations in London, surrounded by their extended families, as they enjoy their first holiday together as a married couple.

On Monday, Dec. 24, Chopra posted a photo of herself and Jonas in front of a Christmas tree in London, posing for a family photo with her mother, and her new husband's extended family. In addition to Jonas' parents, Paul and Denise, the newlyweds celebrated with the youngest Jonas brother, Frankie, and older brother Joe and fiancée Sophie Turner. "Love you family," Chopra captioned the adorable photo, adding the hashtags, "#famjam" and "#christmaseve."

Earlier in the day, the actress also shared a photo relaxing with Jonas and brother Joe, along with the punny caption, "Brothers in (my) arms 😂.. always and forever."

While Jonas didn't share any family photos of his own on social media, the musician did caption a holiday-themed Instagram video with a sweet message about how much it meant to him to be celebrating the holidays with his extended family. "When you’re just that excited to be spending Christmas with your beautiful wife and family," Jonas wrote.

The newlyweds' holiday celebrations cap off a whirlwind month for Chopra and Jonas, who tied the knot in an over-the-top three-day celebration at the beginning of December. After tying the knot in a Christian ceremony, officiated by Jonas' father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., on Saturday, Dec. 1, the couple honored the bride's culture and traditions with a Hindu ceremony the next day at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

"I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up," Chopra told People about their decision to bring different aspects of their cultures together for their wedding weekend. “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”

"Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special," she continued.

After their wedding, the pair enjoyed a brief vacation to Oman for a "mini-moon," according to People, where the happy couple shared some sweet selfies of themselves in "marital bliss." Later in December, they returned to India to host yet another wedding reception in Mumbai. "This has been an extremely special chapter in my life and I wanted my husband to meet all of the special people that have contributed to it," Chopra told her friends and family in attendance at the reception, according to E! News.

In addition to their parents and Jonas' brothers, the newlyweds also celebrated Christmas Eve with Joe's fiancée Turner, who has quickly become close friends with the newest Mrs. Jonas. Chopra has often gushed about her affection for the Game of Thrones actress, even dubbing themselves the "#JSisters" in a hilarious Instagram Story from her October bachelorette party.

Turner repaid the compliments in an August Instagram post celebrating Jonas and Chopra's engagement: "Wow. First I'm blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such an beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I'm so excited to welcome you into the family Priyanka Chopra," she wrote. "I love you both Nick Jonas."

Considering the couples have been known to enjoy plenty of double dates since Jonas and Chopra's relationship became public, it's no surprise that the "#JSisters" are also celebrating the holidays together. Clearly, when it comes to Christmas, the more really are the merrier for the Jonas family.