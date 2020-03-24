Are coronavirus remixes the next big trend? One former boy bander seems thinks so. Nick Lachey gave the 98 Degrees hit "The Hardest Thing" a coronavirus remix, rewriting the lyrics to encourage fans to stay at home during the pandemic — even if it's the hardest thing they've ever had to do. Given how nearly every concert and event is being cancelled or postponed, look for this to be your quarantine jam for the next few weeks.

On Monday, March 23, Lachey posted a video to Instagram performance of his new take on 98 Degrees' 1999 classic, which focuses on self-isolation and staying inside for the world's greater good. "We both know that we shouldn't be here. This feels wrong. And baby it's killing me, it's killing you," he sings. "But if we go outside right now we might spread the disease. So I've made up my mind, I'm staying in the house. It's time to quarantine 'cause staying safe is what it's all about."

He truly brings it home on the chorus, which now focuses on the struggles of staying in rather than lying about love. "It's the hardest thing we've ever had to do," he belts. "To stay stuck in our house, just watchin' all this bad news. It's the hardest thing we've ever had to try. To stay six feet apart when we go outside."

Although he goes a bit more into detail about how much we're suffering inside ("Nothing to do, no sports on TV. Washed my hands so much that they started to bleed"), he ends his new track on a more encouraging note. "It's the hardest thing we've ever had to do. But in the end it's worth it, together we will get though." His son then enters the frame and basically bulldozes into him, which is really the opposite of social distancing, but we'll allow it.

Although he served fans a perfect dose of '90s nostalgia during these trying times, Lachey isn't the first artist to hop on the coronavirus remix bandwagon. Last week, JoJo transformed her 2004 classic "Leave (Get Out)" into a song with the complete opposite message — "Chill (Stay In)" — with new lyrics that emphasize the importance of social distancing. "Stay in right now, do it for humanity," she sings. "I'm dead*ss about that, but we will survive."

Honestly, all quarantine advice should come in the form of a late '90s/early 2000s remix from now on.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.