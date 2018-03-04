Nicole Kidman Surprised Fans Before The 2018 Oscars & Their Reactions Were Priceless

Imagine if you saw one of your favorite actors on Oscars Sunday? Well, a few lucky people got to do just that when Nicole Kidman surprised fans before the Oscars. While passing an Access Hollywood celebrity tour bus, the actor decided to slow down and peep her head out to greet some fans to an impromptu mini-meet-and-greet. They of course freaked out, as anyone would, and Kidman was a great sport as well.

While driving to get ready for one of the biggest nights in Hollywood, Kidman decided to pull up beside the van and have a quick convo with these unsuspecting riders. Thanks to remarks like, "What are you doing on that bus?" and a few kisses blown, the people on that bus were definitely feeling closer to the Golden Globe-winning actor than any other non-celeb may ever have. They were quick to pull out their cameras, which made Kidman joke about not being ready with hair and makeup yet. And she posted her celebrity tour bus interaction on her Instagram to share the moment with all of her followers.

Usually when you go on celebrity tours, the chances of actually seeing celebrities are pretty slim. Sometimes, you'll see the outside of one of their houses or maybe the top of one of their gardener's heads, if you're lucky. You may even get to relive some of the places seen in movies like Pretty Woman. But taking a close-up, smiling shot of the Nicole Kidman is definitely up there in the "Never Gonna Happen" category, along with getting hit by lightning twice.

The actor has had a great year. Thanks to her role as Celeste Wright in Big Little Lies, she's won a ton of awards this year, including Best Actress in a Miniseries at the Golden Globes, along with a SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie. And she also starred in critical hits like The Beguiled and Killing Of A Scared Deer.

While Kidman isn't nominated for an Academy Award this year, she does have a special role at the 90th award show. She is presenting along with actors Tom Holland, Rita Moreno, Lupita Nyong'o, and Zendaya. The list of notable actors presenting goes on and on, and, while we don't know what category Kidman is presenting, she'll of course be a presence on stage, as she always is.

She also has a pretty good year coming up as well. She will be reprising her role in Big Little Lies along with everyone else who made Season 1 as amazing as it was. No spoilers, but Kidman's character Celeste has some great changes happening in her personal life, so that will be a big plot point of this new season for sure. With the gang coming back together, and no book material to work off of, anything is really possible.

Even though the last time Kidman won an Oscar was 2003 for her role The Hours, she is not stopping at all and this is very obvious with her role in Big Little Lies. She is also going to make a splash in the upcoming Aquaman movie as Queen Atlanna. According to Entertainment Weekly, Kidman said,

“As soon as he said I could wear mother-of-pearl and be a mermaid warrior, I said I’m done. Please. If there is one thing I have to do in my life, I have to be that. Because, you’ve got to have some fun.”

Who doesn't want to be a mermaid? Kidman, along with those people on the bus who got face time with the star, are living the dream.