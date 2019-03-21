For the past few years, fans have been coming up with theories about how Game Of Thrones will end, most assuming that it's likely everyone will die. It doesn't hurt that HBO basically said this last year, but, and stay with me now, what if they don't? Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's comments on his final Game Of Thrones scene tease the possibility that Jaime Lannister might actually make it out alive. And now feels like as good a time as any to start looking at all the clues that Jaime could survive GoT Season 8.

In a recent interview with Star2.com, Coster-Waldau talked about Jaime's final GoT scene saying, “I had a great last scene. It was absolutely beautiful. It was the perfect way to end.” Of course, Coster-Waldau couldn't share any specifics about his goodbye, but said "it wasn’t the final scene [of the series], but it was close to the end and it was shot at a beautiful location."

Since pretty much all of Game Of Thrones is shot in a "beautiful location" that doesn't give anything away. Neither does the fact that he got emotional after they called cut on him for the last time. "I had an allergy, there was something in my eye," he joked about crying after his final shot, before revealing, “My final scene was beautiful.” But the word "beautiful," sure is an interesting one knowing how far he says he makes it into the season.

Many of his costars have described GoT's final moments in not as happy terms. Emilia Clarke, aka Daenerys Targaryen, told the Herald Sun last year that it will leave people screaming. "People will scream and people will say, 'That's exactly what I wanted'," Clarke said. "And some people will go, 'Huh?' — my mum, probably." Meanwhile, Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Bran Stark, told The Hollywood Reporter that the Game of Thrones' finale won't please everyone, though it will "hit hard." Coster-Waldau's more optimistic comments could be a sign of an unlikely happy ending for Jaime.

It would be nice to see this Lannister come out on top next season. Already, we know Jaime will switch sides in Season 8, leaving Cersei in King's Landing to help fight off the White Walkers. This is despite the love he feels for Cersei, who would rather keep the Iron Throne then see the Seven Kingdoms prosper. And the fact that he went against his heart for the good of all people is definitely enough for him to deserve not to die, right?

“I find Jaime so interesting,” Coster-Waldau told Star2.com. “The core of this guy is that he does what he does in the name of love. He’s a complex guy.” So, complex that maybe his final scene is him deciding to take the life of the one he loves knowing it is best for everyone? Already, there are theories that Jaime will kill Cersei in the upcoming season because he is finally tired of her ruthlessness or that she will go mad like the other rulers before her.

Could Jaime's "beautiful" final moment be killing the one he loves for the sake of humanity? It's definitely a decision one could define as complex knowing it would be at once bittersweet for Jaime and also possibly, his sweetest redemption. “That’s the key to Game Of Thrones, the characters are never just black and white," Coster-Waldau told Star2.com. "Even though his story is set in this fantastical world and his circumstances are extreme, he is relatable.”

Jaime being GoT's every man could be the biggest clue that he could make it out alive. He could be the one who gives us mere mortals a sign of hope in a show that often feels hopeless.

While it's way too early to declare Jaime safe, the possibility of him surviving Season 8 is the perfect finish to his arc, which introduced him as the Kingslayer, who realizes after losing his hand that he isn't a hero, he's just a man. Possibly, one who will show how heroic he truly is by killing the one he loves not to save himself, but to save everyone.