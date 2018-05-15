While promoting her new film Solo: A Star Wars Story, Emilia Clarke has discussed the Game of Thrones finale so much. Well, she's managed to say so much while really saying very little. Clarke teased that the GoT finale will leave fans screaming for many reasons. "People will scream and people will say, 'That's exactly what I wanted,'" Clarke said in a recent interview with The Herald Sun. "And some people will go, 'Huh?' – my mum, probably." All of this got fans wondering why Clarke's mom is so confused. But before you start re-working your finale theories, there's another question worth asking: Should fans trust Clarke's comments on the Game of Thrones finale?

Here's why I would say no. According to Variety, while Clarke was promoting Solo at the Cannes Film Festival, she admitted she doesn't know how Game of Thrones will end, but that “it will be what none of us think it will be." Sure, that's likely true since Game of Thrones is a show where really anything can happen. Hello, this show killed Ned Stark, who appeared to be its hero, in the first season.

But since Clarke claimed she doesn't know how it ends, one of those people she's referring to is herself. Knowing this, it's hard to put too much weight into anything she reveals about the Game of Thrones finale. Especially, since it feels as if the remaining Game of Thrones actors have been taught the art of deflection when it comes to questions about this final season.

In January, Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Bran Stark, told The Hollywood Reporter that the Game of Thrones' finale won't please everyone, though it will "hit hard." And like Clarke, Hempstead Wright mentioned that the ending "won't go the way some people want. It will be too happy for some people, or too sad, or too whatever. That's the nature of an ending."

Nathalie Emmanuel, Khaleesi's righthand woman, Missandei, had a more positive spin on the end, saying that Game of Thrones' final season will be worth the wait. Two months ago, Emmanuel told Metro.co.uk that reading the scripts for the final six episodes was "so emotional" and the final episode "finished so beautifully." This might be hard to believe since HBO has revealed that basically, everyone is going to die in Game of Thrones' final season.

While Clarke, Emmanuel, and Hempstead Wright all said different things about the finale, they all seem to follow the same general theme: that fans will be surprised. It's a good strategy since it builds up anticipation for the season, which won't be back until 2019. By keeping everyone on the same message, it also mitigates the chance of something accidentally revealing a spoiler.

It's something clearly Clarke is afraid of since she reportedly started a second Instagram account to prevent accidental Season 8 spoilers. "I created another, very secret account in which post scenes from my life that are relevant or fun for me and my closest friends," she told U.K. newspaper The Express last month. "I learned to live with the idea that secrecy is the soul of my business."

Clarke is clearly committed to secrecy, which is why we shouldn't put it past her to fudge the truth a little about the upcoming season of Game of Thrones. Really, it's probably for our own good, since for some fans, hearing anything about Game of Thrones in the months leading up to the last season is fuel for their Reddit theories.

But, for now, it might be worth taking it all with a grain of salt, so that you don't go too far down the GoT rabbit hole before it returns in 2019.