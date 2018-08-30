You know him, you love him, and you've probably watched To All The Boys I've Loved Before at least three times primarily because of him. By now, you've likely heard the backstory of that lock-screen photo, which Noah Centineo said was just the result of a typical cast cuddling session, according to an interview the actor recently did with Entertainment Tonight.

So in case you're not familiar, here's what went down: There's a scene in To All The Boys where viewers get a brief glimpse at Lara Jean's lock screen. The photo on the lock screen is of Lara Jean (played by Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (played by Centineo) cuddling, which — as it turned out — wasn't a scripted moment.

Susan Johnson, the film's director, explained to ET how the picture came to be during an interview last week. "The two of them were in the green room on set at the high school location, in the area where we put the actors," she said. "They actually were sleeping on the couch in that room like that, so we just stood over them and took that picture and it's so friggin' cute."

When ET asked Centineo why he and Condor were dozing off together in the first place, he replied, "Because we love each other! Duhhh!" Well, clearly, but wait — more context, please.

Netflix

He then went on to explain,

"It's like long hours on set. I was pretty sure that was in the middle of night shoots and it's not uncommon for all of us to cuddle with each other. Like Israel [Broussard, who played Josh] and I cuddled together. It's not uncommon.

I was just laying there because I sleep a lot. If I've got five minutes, I'm out. And I think one of those times, Lana was just like, 'I'm going to sleep with you!' And I was like, 'Alright cool,' and she cuddled in."

The whole cast cuddled together? That might just be the cutest fact to have ever existed. It's super sweet that they all became so close with one another while filming.

Entertainment Tonight on YouTube

The lock-screen photo did, however, send fans into a bit of a tizzy when the backstory news came out. See, people have been shipping Centineo and Condor as a real-life couple ever since the film first dropped. Once fans found out that they were cuddling together behind the scenes, though, they shipped them even harder.

Unfortunately for fans, Condor has happily been in a relationship with fellow actor Anthony De La Torre for the last three years. She and Centineo are undoubtedly close, just not close like that.

Nonetheless, ET asked Centineo if he and Condor had made some sort of marriage pact for the future, to which he replied, "Not with Lana. She's boo'd up." Very respectful, that Noah.

It seems like making To All The Boys was an incredibly positive experience for everyone involved. Interviews with the cast and crew have generally radiated with positivity, so fans probably aren't the only ones who hope the film will get a sequel.