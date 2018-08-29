In case you needed any more proof that romantic comedies are making a comeback, just look at the reception to the recent Netflix movie To All The Boys I've Loved Before. The movie's been out for less than two weeks, and the world has already fallen in love with the sweet film and its stars. And based on his latest interview, it looks like Noah Centineo is just as charming as Peter Kavinsky, his To All The Boys I've Loved Before character.

Centineo recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about his upcoming Netflix movie, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. He stars alongside Stranger Things actor Shannon Purser in the film, and he had nothing but positive things to say to ET about his co-star. Centineo told the outlet that filming the movie didn't even feel like acting, because he and Purser had a "true connection." He said to ET,

"We were both on other ends of the phone, and I was just in a different room. And it wasn't even acting. You're sitting there talking and it's like, someone you have a true connection with. She's just so available to that and open to that and I feel blessed to work with her."

The actor mentions a phone because it's pretty central to the movie's plot. Based on the Sierra Burgess Is a Loser trailer, it looks like Centineo's character, Jamey, texts Sierra thinking she's one of his classmates. But the two of them end up texting and talking on the phone without ever actually going on a date.

Netflix on YouTube

The trailer leaves things up in the air, and it's not clear whether Jamey will date Sierra once he (presumably) finds out the truth. But whatever happens between their characters, it sounds like Centineo only has positive things to say about Purser. He told ET,

"She's just this real person. She's present, she's with you when you're with her. And that's something you don't really find in a lot of people sometimes. They're here, but they're, like, distant."

Centineo may not be Peter Kavinsky in real life, but he's proving himself to be every bit as charming. He's been just as positive when talking about his To All The Boys I've Loved Before costar Lana Condor— the two of them even "flirted" with each other in a Netflix video. And even if he and Condor aren't actually dating, there's definitely major chemistry between the actors.

If you're looking forward to seeing Centineo in something other than a rom-com, he'll be returning to the small screen, too. Centineo will appear in The Fosters spinoff Good Trouble, reprising his role as Jesus. And based on the overwhelming reaction to To All The Boys I've Loved Before, it's safe to guess that Centineo won't be short on future projects, either. He's already been dubbed an internet boyfriend, which means fans are hungry to see him in whatever comes next. Although, it's hard to imagine any character who could be quite as endearing as Peter Kavinsky, it's going to be fun watching Centineo try to find one.