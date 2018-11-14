Whether you pull on your coat after the Thanksgiving dishes are cleaned, get to the mall at the crack of midnight, or like to shop from the comfort of your own couch, Black Friday offers up a plethora of great deals that are worth waiting the whole year for — and Nordstrom's Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deals and sales are among some of the best.

If you love a good designer outfit or prefer to dabble with department store makeup rather than drugstore cosmetics, then you know that your habits can begin to cost you a pretty penny. Calvin Klein high waist pants and Diane von Furstenberg wrap dresses usually come with a price tag that clocks in at hundreds of dollars, so getting a couple of dollars off of those labels will help a lot in the long run. And now that Black Friday is almost upon us, you can do just that. But as any serious shopper knows, you need to draft a battle plan before you head to the stores in order to make sure you get as many deals as you possibly can carry out (and afford.) And we're here to help you plan.

According to a representative, Nordstrom is offering up to 60 percent off select sale items in-store Wednesday, Nov. 21 through Monday, Nov. 26.

The store has discounts online as well, where Nordstrom.com is offering up to 60 percent off select sale items beginning 10:00 p.m. PST Tuesday, Nov. 20 through Monday Nov.26 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Not all sale items will be on sale, but thousands will be included in the markdowns, giving you plenty of options. And taking a scroll through the sale section right now proves that there are some mega savings to be had.

For example, with the holiday season upon us, many of us are looking for party clothes to dress up and feel festive in. Nordstrom's Black Friday sale will let you buy designer pieces that will make you the star of the shindig for the quarter of the price.

Red Valentino Point d'Esprit Mesh Sleeve Top $140 Nordstrom Originally on sale for $351, this mesh Red Valentino top will plummet down to $140, making it the perfect party top for the upcoming holiday seasons. With its tulle-like mesh and festive polka dots, this can easily move from eggnog filled parties to Saturday night dance floors. Buy At Nordstrom

There are also plenty of designer pieces on sale that would normally blow a person's budget, but now seem affordable. For example, there are a pair of Opening Ceremony Elastic Logo Sweatpants that were originally $107, but thanks to the 60 percent off price slash they will clock in at $43! That's like getting a pair of sweats at the Gap, but instead you will get one of the coolest streetwear designers for the same price. The same goes for these Jason Wu pants:

Jason Wu Cotton Blend Twill Pants $100 Nordstrom On sale for $252, these classic cotton blend pants will go down to $100 during the Black Friday sales. Which means you can get Jason Wu pants for the low, low price of a hundred bucks! Buy At Nordstrom

You can also dabble with popular trends for cheap, like these '90s inspired sandals. These Rag & Bone Emmy Sandals were originally $400, which is quite a bit of money for a fleeting trend. They went down to $240 when they hit the sale section, and with the 60 percent off deal they will clock in at $96. All you will need is a tube top and baguette bag and you will be full-on late '90s with these shoes.

If you're looking to update your everyday bag, Black Friday is a great time to do it for cheap. For example, this Kate Spade bag was originally $250 before being dropped down to $165. But you can get it for $66 if it's on sale on Black Friday, making it an absolute steal.

You can also clean up shop in beauty and fragrance, where you can get items like MAC Little MAC Pink Lip Duo for less many than a coffee. Right now that particular product is $11 on the sales section, and will drop down to $4.50 if it's part of the Black Friday slashes!

Prepare your wallet, because there are crazy savings to be had.