On Monday, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter (and now, solidified rapper) North West performed at the Yeezy fashion show in Paris. The 6-year-old joined her dad for his Fashion Week event and spit some rhymes as models filtered up and down the runway in monochromatic Yeezy apparel. As the last of the models make their way down the runway, Kanye emerges in dark sunglasses and visibly beams from ear to ear as his eldest daughter completes her set.

In clips captured by various attendees on Twitter, North raps into the mic, “Walk to the streets, yeah, yeah yeah, yeah. Cool, cute, cool, cute, yeah! This is cool, yeah. Yeah, yeah, yeah.” The “cools,” “cutes,” and “yeahs” are also accentuated by the occasional, “What are those? What are those? What are those?” She then concludes her set with, “Woah! Woah! Woah!”

North’s Paris Fashion Week rapping debut comes after Kanye hosted a Sunday Service at the Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord in Paris over the weekend. Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, and major fashion figures such as Cédric Charbit, CEO of Balenciaga, and Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain, were among those in attendance of the service on Sunday morning.

North’s affinity for the mic should come as no surprise to fashion attendees. In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim revealed that North loved to sing at Sunday Services. “North loves Sunday Service,” Kim said, per Insider. “She just loves to dance. She loves to sing. She loves to be a part of just the whole experience with her dad — singing songs and being together." The mom-of-four has also documented her daughter’s love for services on social media. Last February, Kim tweeted a clip of North singing at a service and wrote, “My videos of Sunday Service [do] it no justice of the vibe we feel in that room, but this little video shows how much North loves our Sunday mornings.”

The 6-year-old appears to regularly steal the show at the services, too. In March 2019, Kim shared a Twitter clip of North dancing at a Sunday Service in Calabasas that quickly went viral. While dressed in a black dress, black boots, and black sunglasses, North enthusiastically dances among service goers. Kim captioned the brief clip, “Her favorite part of the week is dancing during Sunday Service.”

Perhaps North will incorporate her musical stylings of, "Cool, cute, cool, yeah! What are those?" to future services.