It might be tearin' up their hearts to not be together during this global pandemic, but even in the midst of a national health crisis America's favorite '90s boyband still found a way to honor one of their own. On Tuesday, May 5, several members of *NSYNC reunited virtually to celebrate Lance Bass' birthday for a special surprise that's sure to warm your '90s-lovin' hearts. The online meet-up was made up of Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, and, of course, the birthday boy himself, Bass, who shared a video of their Zoom reunion on Instagram.

The singer's official birthday was on Monday, May 4; however, he opted to celebrate his 41st trip around the sun with a special Cinco de Mayo theme, which the rest of his bandmates made a point of partaking in during their socially distant chat.

"Holy hell! I thought releasing @jax.justaddx was going to be the extent of my bday celebrations. But boy was I wrong!! My loved ones made it so special. I’m still in shock," Bass captioned the video on Instagram. "And to top it off Michael through me a surprise virtual bday party with some of my favorite people! Here’s a sample of how it all went down.Thank you to everyone who made this weird birthday the best ever!"

Obviously, there was one crucial member of the band missing throughout the festivities. Justin Timberlake didn't appear to take part in the virtual celebration, though his absence is neither addressed or explained. However, if you're worried this signifies a rift in the iconic band, fear not.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (from home) back in April, Bass revealed that the entire group — including Timberlake — have been partaking in weekly online happy hours throughout their time in quarantine. "Especially during this quarantine, your relationships, they get tighter," Bass said at the time. "Now we have happy hours every week together on Zoom, which is really fun." So at least something positive is coming out of this pandemic and perhaps one day it'll lead to an even bigger reunion down the line. Fingers crossed.

