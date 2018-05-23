Obama's Photographer Pete Souza Is Releasing A New Book & It's Literally Called 'Shade'

If you've ever been to Pete Souza's Instagram page, than you know that the former Obama White House Photographer has skills that go far beyond his ability to take stunning pictures. He also knows how to use those pictures and a biting caption to throw some serious shade at the new administration, and now, he's bringing those witty observations to life in his new book, Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents, out this fall from Little, Brown and Company.

A new book of photographs that contrasts the Obama years and the current Trump White House, Shade will combine Souza's iconic images of President Obama with tweets, headlines, quotes, and other media from the first 500 days of the Trump administration to create a portrait of two very different presidents. It is in part a response to the growing demand from Souza's fans to bring his witty Instagram voice to life in a book, but it is also, as the publisher describes, "a stirring reminder of the highest American values we share, giving us the courage to stand up and speak out for what we believe in."

Slated to hit bookshelves on Oct. 19, Shade features over 100 of Souza's photographs from the Obama White House that were not included in his previous book, Obama: An Intimate Portrait. It will also include more of his signature brand shade-throwing and clap-backs that manages to be funny, relevant, and inspiring all at once.

“During the past year, I have been as distressed as anyone by the lies and hate emanating from the current administration. I began to use my personal Instagram account to throw shade at what was happening in the White House," Souza said in a press release about his upcoming book. "Since then, I’ve been inspired by the comments I’ve received from many people who have posted on Instagram, sent me emails, or talked to me at my speaking events around the country. Many have suggested that I package my photographs and commentary into a book. As that idea becomes a reality, I am excited to once again partner with Little, Brown on this endeavor.”

The former Chief Official White House Photographer for President Obama, Souza is also the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller Obama: An Intimate Portrait. After leaving the White House in 2017, Souza had not planned on becoming such a powerful voice in the resistance, but after he started posting photos from the Obama years on his Instagram account with incisive captions that highlight the contrast between the Obama and Trump administrations, that is exactly what happened. His fans could not get enough of his biting criticism and encouraging reminders of America's ability to be better, and soon enough, Souza's captions caught the attention of mainstream media. Everywhere from CNN and Politico to New York Magazine and The Atlantic couldn't resist sharing Souza's clever caption game — even Bustle gave the photographer props for his epic trolling skills. Now, Souza's Instagram account has nearly two million followers, and he has become a symbol of the resistance, and soon enough, it will be a book, too.

“We could not be more delighted with the success of Pete Souza’s number one bestseller Obama: An Intimate Portrait—and we’re thrilled to be publishing his new book of extraordinary photographs and commentary just before the midterm elections this year," said Reagan Arthur, Senior Vice President and Publisher of Little, Brown and Company said in a press release. "In addition to throwing shade, this book shines a light on the presidency and on our individual roles as citizens, reminding each of us how much our votes and voices matter.”

Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents doesn't hit shelves until Oct., but in the meantime, fans of Souza's political commentary and stunning photography can get a sneak-peak of what his book will be like on his Instagram account.