Of Amazon's Best-Selling Products, These 50 Most Deserve The Hype

There's a sea of products out there that boast different reputations — but to truly rise to the top, an item has to deliver. Of Amazon's best-selling products, these 50 definitely deserve the hype. These are the must-have selections that go above and beyond the call of duty, because they work better than other products within the same category. Plus, they each come with a price tag that isn't too expensive.

If you're trying to replace plastic bags with alternative solutions that you can keep reusing, there are sustainable options out there for you. If you'd rather come across a few new beauty products that are super popular and affordable, Amazon has your back. And finally, if you're just browsing the shelves with the hopes of finding your next favorite life-changing product, this list won't let you down.

Get ready to become cozy with an alternative down comforter, and prepare to experience the longest, most voluminous lashes with a mascara that costs as much as a cup of coffee. For every single dilemma or need that you might come across in life (both big and small), there's a best-selling product on this list that deserves all the hype it gets.

1. The Defuzzer That Makes Sweaters Look New Again Conair Fabric Defuzzer-Shaver $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Get rid of pills, lint, and fuzz — and make sweaters look like they just arrived home from the store — with this fabric shaver. The battery-powered device features three settings and a detachable lint catcher for simple cleaning. It comes in six colors and fits like a dream in luggage.

2. A Compact Instant Pot For Whipping Up Fast Meals Instant Pot Duo Mini $60 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're strapped for time but still want cook a satisfying meal for your family, this easy-to-use instant pot will save you hours every week. The compact pot — which is perfect for smaller kitchens — does the job of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, and warmer — but it can also sauté. The machine boasts 14 one-touch cooking presets, and it comes in three sizes: 3, 6, and 8 quarts.

3. This Blending Cup For Smoothies And Protein Shakes BlenderBottle Classic Loop Top Shaker Bottle $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Throw all of your favorite smoothie ingredients into this blender cup, add the stainless steel BlenderBall whisk, and give it a few shakes. Then, your favorite beverage will be created within seconds. This 20-ounce container is both a blender and a travel cup, complete with a leakproof lid (which can save you major cleaning time).

4. The Silicone Food Bag That You Can Wash And Reuse Stasher 100% Silicone Reusable Food Bag $20 | Amazon See on Amazon The less plastic added to the environment, the better — and this silicone food bag does its part by offering a washable, reusable way to seal food tight so that it stays fresh. The bag comes in five sizes and seven colors — and it's safe to use in the dishwasher and microwave. And since it's resistant to temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, it can withstand boiling water.

5. A Discreet Toilet Spray That Smells Like Lavenders Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're home or out at a friend's house, this toilet spray will stop any unwanted bathroom odors right in their tracks (without adding perfume scents to the room). The spray is made from a blend of essential oils that hold odors inside the toilet bowl. Add a few spritzes of the formula into the water before you go, and rest is easy.

6. The Digital Meat Thermometer With A Wide Temperature Range ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer $13 | Amazon See on Amazon A perfectly cooked steak, burger, or chicken cutlet requires the perfect cooking temperature. This meat thermometer accurately reads temps that range from -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit, and it has an auto-shutoff function that kicks in after 10 minutes. The battery-powered thermometer folds in half for easy storage and features a digital screen that's easy to read.

7. A Travel Clothing Steamer That Gets Wrinkles Out Fast Hilife Steamer $19 | Amazon See on Amazon It's hard to find an ironing board and an iron in every single hotel room or hostel, so it's good to have a backup option. This travel-friendly clothes steamer provides 15 continuous minutes of steam to rid all of your wrinkled clothing from creases. It has a 9-foot power cord for freedom of movement, and it won't leak.

8. A Cordless Electric Kettle That's Great For Hosting Guests AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Portable Electric Hot Water Kettle $16 | Amazon See on Amazon There's no need to wait for that cup of tea or coffee; this 1-liter electric kettle heats up water in a few short minutes, and it has an auto-shutoff feature for safety. The stainless steel kettle is cordless, but the power base boasts a 30-inch cord. That makes it easier to pour guests' cups while entertaining.

9. This Plush Duvet That's Filled With Down Alternative Linenspa White Down Alternative Quilted Comforter $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Used as either a duvet or comforter, this down alternative blanket has corner tabs and loops to keep it in place. It also features a box-stitch design that keeps its microfiber filling from shifting around. The duvet is breathable, yet warm — so it can be used throughout the year. It comes in eight mattress sizes and 12 designs.

10. A Fleece Throw Blanket For Chilly Days And Netflix Nights Bedsure Fleece Blanket $21 | Amazon See on Amazon You can unwind and get warm with the help of this fleece throw blanket. It's made with microfiber and comes in four sizes (in case you need something larger than a throw). For reference, there are also twin, queen, and king options. The cozy blanket is durable and stitched tight — and it's available in 20 shades.

11. The Travel Mug That Keeps Your Coffee Warm For 7 Hours Contigo Vaccuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This stainless steel travel mug is a must-have for anyone who takes their coffee with them in the morning. Since it's insulated, it can keep your beverage warm for up to seven hours (and cold for 18). You can open the leakproof lid by simply pressing the side button. The mug itself is available in tons of shiny colors.

12. These Anti-Wrinkle Bed Sheets That Won't Fade Over Time Utopia Bedding Bed Sheet Set $18 | Amazon See on Amazon A quality bed sheet set doesn't have to blow your budget. This popular microfiber sheet collection — which is less than $20 — won't wrinkle, shrink, or fade. The four-piece set comes in six mattress sizes and seven shades. At the time of publication, it boasts over 16,000 reviews.

13. This Handheld Milk Frother For Fancy Drinks At Home Zulay High Powered Milk Frother $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This battery-powered milk frother is the only tool you need to turn coffee, tea, and hot cocoa into frothy, delicious beverages. The device has a stainless steel whisk — and it doubles as a handheld immersion blender that you can rely on while making pancakes, omelettes, or cake batter.

14. The Cool Mist Humidifier With A Soothing Night Light Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Add moisture to dry air, relieve dry skin and sinuses, and combat cold and flu season with this cool mist humidifier in your corner. The quiet humidifier has a 1.5-liter water tank that produces cool mist for 16 continuous hours, along with an auto-shutoff function and an optional soothing night light.

15. A Tub Drain Protector That Captures Every Strand Of Hair TubShroom The Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This plug has a genius design, because it can be inserted straight into your drain — and it stays in place until you remove it. The unit catches particles while simultaneously letting water through, all thanks to the drainage holes within its mushroom-like structure.

16. An Egg Cooker That Boils, Poaches, And Scrambles Dash Electric Cooker for Eggs $20 | Amazon See on Amazon When there's no time to wait for water to boil, this electric egg cooker rapidly boils up to six eggs at a time — but it can also poach two eggs and includes a separate omelette tray for making scrambled options. The countertop gadget weighs just 1 pound and was designed with an alert bell that rings the second eggs are ready.

17. This Pocketed Shoe Organizer That Hangs Over Your Door SimpleHouseware Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer $8 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're a shoe lover — but you don't have the closet space to support that devotion — this pocketed shoe organizer is a game-changer. The over-the-door organizer features 24 pockets that can hold up to 12 pairs of sneakers, flats, or heels. The pockets are transparent, and no hardware is required to hang the organizer on the back of your door.

18. The Knife Sharpener That Makes Food Prep A Breeze KitchenIQ Knife Sharpener $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Attempting to slice veggies and meat with dull knives is a laborious (and sometimes dangerous) task. This simple, compact knife sharpener ensures your blades are always super sharp. It features a carbide blade for coarse settings and a ceramic rod for fine edging.

19. These Mesh Laundry Bags For Delicate Blouses And Lingerie BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (5-pack) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Protect delicate items like lingerie, blouses, and sweaters with these mesh laundry bags. The five-pack helps keep pieces separated and prevents jean zippers from snagging other items. They come in different sizes (one extra-large, two large, and two medium bags), and they're color-coded for convenience.

20. An Eco-Friendly Set Of Produce Bags That Keep Food Fresh Ecowaare Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (15-pack) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Aside from the fact that plastic is a drain on the planet, it isn't very good at maintaining produce freshness. These eco-friendly mesh produce bags are reusable and allow for proper airflow to prevent moisture from spoiling vegetables and fruit. These 15 bags have drawstring closures, come in three sizes, and are washable.

21. This Powerful Fan That's So Tiny It Can Rest On A Table Honeywell TurboForce Air Circulator $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Power and size don't always go hand in hand. As is the case of this small, compact fan, which can fit on a table or rest in a corner of your room. It delivers a powerful, steady stream of cool air without taking up space in your home or office. The fan has three speed settings and a 90-degree pivoting head.

22. The Adult Party Game That Will Keep Everyone Laughing Cards Against Humanity $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Cards Against Humanity is one of the funniest games on the market, so I'm not surprised that it's a best-seller on Amazon. The adult — emphasis on "adult" — party game works by asking players to complete hilarious phrases during each round, and the person who wins the most rounds ultimately winds up winning the game.

23. A One-Step Hair Dryer And Styler For Saving Time On Busy Days Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer $36 | Amazon See on Amazon This is the time-saving, one-step hair dryer brush that has rocketed to superstar status — and for all the right reasons. This ventilated brush has three heat settings that make it ideal for different hair types. Cut out one styling step by doing everything at the same time, all while adding volume to your roots.

24. This Makeup Sponge Set That Makes Blending So Easy BEAKEY Makeup Sponge Set (5-pieces) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Even if you're devoted to your makeup brush set, you have to admit: These makeup sponges are so great at blending foundation, concealer, powder and more. Plus, they're a dream to wash and dry. The set comes with five colorful sponges that you can use for different cosmetics.

25. An Electric Toothbrush With A 2-Minute Timer Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Remove plaque from your teeth and gums while staying on track of your brushing time with this rechargeable electric toothbrush. The device has a pressure sensor that lets you know when you're pressing into your gums too hard, along with a helpful two-minute timer that lets you know when you've brushed enough. One charge keeps this toothbrush powered for up to 14 days.

26. A Moisturizing Cream That's Free Of Fragrances CeraVe Moisturizing Cream $19 | Amazon See on Amazon When your skin needs major moisture — but doesn't need irritating fragrances and oils — this moisturizer will probably do the trick. It locks in hydration for 24 hours and is safe for even the most sensitive skin types. This non-greasy cream is packed with three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid for major hydration.

27. These Patches That Help Absrob Blemishes On The Spot Avarelle Acne Absorbing Cover Patch $9 | Amazon See on Amazon You can easily sooth blemishes with these acne patches, which cover spots using an effective blend of natural hydrocolloid and tea tree calendula oil. They help dry up spots without sapping your skin of essential moisture. You'll get 40 translucent patches in one pack. Wear them to bed or even under makeup.

28. A Refreshing Toner Made With Witch Hazel And Roses Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner $8 | Amazon See on Amazon This refreshing toner is made from witch hazel, aloe vera, and rose petals that help cleanse complexions, remove oil, and soothe inflammation. The blend works to make skin feel smooth and ready for serums and moisturizers — and it won't dry out your skin (like other options might).

29. An Oil-Absorbing Loose Clay That Helps Remedy Blackheads Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay $10 | Amazon See on Amazon You won't find a single filler in this generous tub of loose bentonite clay. The clay can be mixed with water or apple cider vinegar to create DIY face or body masks that remove excess oil and sebum. The mixture also helps prevent blackheads and blemishes.

30. These Burt's Bees Lip Balms That Moisturize With Beeswax Burt's Bees Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm $10 | Amazon See on Amazon There are three key ingredients in this lip balm that fight chapped lips and restore smoothness, and they're all natural: beeswax, vitamin E, and peppermint oil. This formula gets a near-perfect 4.8-star rating from reviewers, in part because it's completely free of parabens, phthalates, and petrolatum.

31. The Shampoo Brush That Massages Your Scalp Mid-Shower Max Soft Scalp Massager $8 | Amazon See on Amazon This palm-sized shampoo brush has gentle silicone bristles that deliver an intense scalp massage while removing buildup from dry shampoo, hair spray, and other products. It feels amazing, stimulates blood circulation, and — I'm not going to lie — is especially perfect for anyone with long, manicured nails.

32. A Setting Spray For Makeup That Lasts All Day NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Makeup Setting Spray $7 | Amazon See on Amazon It's the mysterious last step in every makeup artist's routine — and now, you can get in on the action with this makeup setting spray. It provides a long-lasting matte finish to your foundation, concealer, eye shadow, and powder. The vegan spray is lightweight, perfect for mid-afternoon touch-ups, and helps you maintain your look from morning until night.

33. The Essential Oil Diffuser That You Can Use As A Night Light InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This compact, easy-to-operate essential oil diffuser for aromatherapy has all of the features you need, like two misting modes and eight color-changing LED lights that create ambiance in any room. But it's also simple to use and requires nothing more than the occasional change of water, a few drops of your favorite oil, and the push of a button. The diffuser even has an auto-shutoff function for safety.

34. An Intense Hair Repair Treatment For Damaged, Dry Strands Olaplex Hair Perfector Repairing Treatment $28 | Amazon See on Amazon So you've been playing around with color, heat, and fun hair processes — and now, your strands are dry, damaged, and fragile. Restore vitality and strength to your hair with this intense hair treatment, which can be applied to your locks after shampooing (and left in for 10 minutes before washing it out). The cream is literally a bond-builder that's vegan and free of parabens and sulfates.

35. This Oil-Free Sunscreen With A High SPF EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen $33 | Amazon See on Amazon This non-irritating, mineral-based sunscreen has a high SPF 46 and a zinc oxide base that resists UVA and UVB rays. It's free of oils, so it claims to be suitable for acne-prone skin. It also boasts niacinamide, lactic acid, and hyaluronic acid to give your skin a sweet boost while protecting it against the sun's rays.

36. A Hyaluronic Acid Serum That Locks In Moisture Cosmedica Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Skin $15 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're hoping to moisturize your complexion, check this product out. The absorbent hyaluronic acid serum locks in moisture while helping your skin become smoother and more hydrated. Since it's made with pure hyaluronic acid, it's totally free of parabens — and it currently boasts over 6,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

37. This Flake-Free Mascara That Boosts Length And Volume essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara $5 | Amazon See on Amazon This volume- and length-boosting mascara has a conic fiber brush that boosts each individual lash while you use it. Reviewers have written that the vegan, gluten-free formula won't cake or flake, no matter how long you wear it. The product is also cruelty-free.

38. This Extra-Strong Mouthwash That Works For 24 Hours TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse $15 | Amazon See on Amazon There's mouthwash, and then there's this mouthwash, which is like a turbo version of every other oral rinse on the market. Designed by dentists to tackle halitosis, this rinse destroys sulfur-producing bacteria in the mouth to effectively remedy odor — and it works for up to 24 hours. It's also free of artificial flavors, colors, and alcohol.

39. A Facial Vacuum That Literally Sucks Out Blackheads June Julien Blackhead Remover Vacuum $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of picking at blackheads or removing them with sharp tools, you can try this blackhead-removing vacuum. The handheld extractor has a built-in rechargeable battery, and it comes with four suction heads for different skin types. You can adjust its suction power to five levels, depending on your needs.

40. An Aluminum-Free Deodorant That Smells Amazing Native Deodorant $12 | Amazon See on Amazon This natural, aluminum-free deodorant by Native has more than 4,000 reviews because it goes against the grain by fighting unwanted odor (and keeping you dry for hours). The vegan formula is also free of gluten, parabens, and sulfates — and it's available in eight lovely scents.

41. The Travel-Friendly Hair Dryer That Fits In Your Suitcase Revlon Compact & Lightweight Hair Dryer $9 | Amazon See on Amazon This travel-friendly hair dryer — which boasts over 3,700 reviews — will fit in your luggage without drama. But it's also powerful enough to actually do its job once you get to your final destination. This blow dryer fits the bill with 1875 watts of power, two heat and speed settings, and a cool shot button to seal your strands. It even comes in three fun colors: black, pink, and yellow.

42. These Resistance Bands For Workout Sessions At Home Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Yes, it's possible to get an incredible workout without a single free weight. You can control these durable resistance bands to build strength and endurance wherever you choose. The set comes with five different resistant strengths that are coded with different colors, along with a carrying case.

43. An Acupressure Mat-And-Pillow Set For Fast Pain Relief ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This acupressure mat and pillow features more than 7,000 needle-like acupressure points that target parts of your body to bring major relief to muscles and joints. Relax on it for just 20 minutes each day and feel a difference. Each part is filled with eco-foam and lined in cotton for extra comfort, and it comes in nine colors.

44. A Motivational Water Bottle That Reminds You To Stay Hydrated Venture Pal Leakproof BPA Free Water Bottle $21 | Amazon See on Amazon It's important to stay hydrated, of course — but it's also an easy thing to let slip from your mind. This 1-gallon water bottle is leakproof, has a carry handle, and features a reusable straw. Most importantly, it uses motivational time markers that remind you to drink up every few hours. The bottle comes in 14 shades.

45. This Thick, Nonslip Yoga Mat That Comes With A Carrying Handle Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat $17 | Amazon See on Amazon There are a million yoga mats from which to choose, but they aren't all the same. This yoga mat is designed with an extra-thick PVC foam that keeps you grounded, even in your most challenging poses. The exercise mat also has a convenient carrying strap and comes in nine colors.

46. An Exercise Ball That Can Help You Build Strength URBNFit Exercise Ball $19 | Amazon See on Amazon In my opinion, every exercise just seems a whole lot more difficult on an exercise ball. If you're ready for a challenge, you can add this globe to your workout routine to help build strength. You can also use it for pilates, yoga, and during ab workouts (or even as a chair at your desk). It's covered in a nonslip coating for extra safety.

47. This Shoe-Deodorizing Spray That's Made With Essential Oils Lumi Outdoors Natural Shoe Deodorizer Spray $13 | Amazon See on Amazon You can help reduce the odors within your shoes and sneakers with this natural odor-fighting spray, made from a blend of essential oils (like lemon and eucalyptus). A spritz in your shoes, gym bags, and lockers is all you need to keep everything smelling fresh. Plus, the product is safe around children.

48. The Portable Massager To Target Aching Muscles TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller $27 | Amazon See on Amazon If you just came back from a run or had a long session with weights at the gym, pull out this massage roller and soothe sore muscles for a fast post-workout recovery. The foam roller is durable and able to handle repeated usage, and it comes in five shades. Plus, the grooves within the roller mimics fingers and hands to act like a real massage.

49. These Facial Sheet Masks That Come With A Variety Of Uses Dermal Korea Facial Mask Sheets (16-packs) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This 16-pack of Korean facial sheet masks contain a variety of effective ingredients, such as collagen and vitamin E. It includes selections like clarifying charcoal, rejuvenating green tea, healing snail extract, and many more that address different wants and needs.