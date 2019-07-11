It's going to be a busy week for your bank account. Old Navy's 1 Day-aaang Sale takes place on July 15 and it's an online-only event where everything is 50% off. According to press materials received by Bustle, the sale is the biggest in Old Navy's history, it's active for one day only, and includes free shipping. It also takes place on Amazon Prime Day, so digital retailers are certainly coming for your wallet on July 15.

During Old Navy's 1 Day-aaang Sale, you can shop for dresses, rompers, tops, bottoms, and everything else that Old Navy stocks. That includes pieces that come in petite and tall options and are available in sizes XS to 4X. You have plenty of time to browse the brand's site and make a list of all the clothes and accessories you want to shop. You can grab seasonal basics and wear them now or store them for next year. You can also get a head start on your fall shopping and grab multi-season items that you can layer once the weather breaks. With prices this low and no shipping charges, there is simply no way you can sit this sale out.

While the sale might seem a bit daunting — intimidating, even — it's best to focus on specific pieces you need or want to add to your closet. The selection of dresses and rompers is ace and you can't go wrong with grabbing a few of each when they're 50% off!

Below are 15 pieces to shop during the Old Navy 1 Day-aaang Sale. Please note the sale prices are based off the item's current price.

1. Sleeveless Plus-Size Ponte-Knit Sheath Dress

A simple sheath with a fun animal print is a must for every summer closet. This one can be worn with strappy heels or beat up Chuck Taylors.

2. Chambray Square-Neck Plus-Size Cami Jumpsuit

You cannot go wrong with a lightweight and pretty jumpsuit such as this. You get all of the comfort without sacrificing an ounce of style

3. Fitted High-Neck Plus-Size Sleeveless Midi Dress

This LBD is deceptively simple. It has a hidden side slit and can be worn long after summer ends. Be sure and pile on the gold bangles on each wrist to give it some extra oomph.

4. Faux-Wrap Tiered-Hem Midi

Seriously, how cute is this wrap dress? The plaid print is adorable and almost acts as its own accessory. Plus, you can wear it on vacation, to the office, or to a picnic.

5. Linen-Blend Shirt Dress

A shirt dress is a wardrobe staple. You will live in this loose-fitting option, which also avails itself of multiple seasons. Add opaque tights and chunky boots and you've just authored your "go to" look for early autumn.

6. Ruffle-Tiered Maxi

This ruffled dress with spaghetti straps and draped shape can be worn with espadrilles to a wedding, to a party, or while out to brunch with your bestie. If you add a cardigan and Doc Martens, it's a perfect piece around which to build a fall OOTD.

7. Cropped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

You gotta love a jumpsuit that is defined by polka dots and pockets. The cropped leg and sleeveless top make it summer-appropriate.

8. Flutter-Sleeve Dress

Its round necklace, keyhole, and flutter sleeves make this frock, which comes in several colors and prints, a date night option. It can be dressed it up or down, depending which shoes you wear it with.

9. Tie-Neck Dress

You can keep it casual with this light and air dress with the tie-neck. All you need to wear it with is a shimmery body lotion and thong sandals. Really.

10. Cross-Front Jersey Maxi

This maxi with the deeply dipping V is a great choice for a wedding or a semi-formal occasion. It can be worn in fall and winter, too.

11. Button-Front V-Neck Linen-Blend Midi

A simple, button-down dress than hits at the calf is an excellent choice for the office. It's a classic basic and the crisp white shade is so fresh.

12. Fit & Flare Sleeveless Mock-Neck Dress

This swingy frock has such a mod and '60s energy. It comes in solid black and a red striped print, too. Because #choices.

13. Plus-Size One-Shoulder Ruffle-Trim Dress

Why not go with this fun and funky, one-shoulder dress? It gives off so many vintage vibes and the print is oh-so-darling. Like many of the dresses in this sale, it's all about the details.

14. Elbow-Sleeve Plus-Size Dress

Work, play, and dates. Those are all the occasions that this elbow-length and V-neck mini suits. You may as well buy it in multiple hues because the silhouette is so ace.

15. Jersey Tie-Belt Wide-Leg Plus-Size Jumpsuit

If you labored under the illusion that jumpsuits aren't super wearable, this waist-tie version should erase all those concerns.

Several of the above-referenced dresses and rompers are offered in additional prints and colors with slightly different prices. So be sure and read the fine print while you shop. Old Navy's 1 Day-aang Sale is your chance to reboot and revamp your wardrobe without going broke.